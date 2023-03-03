SAC maintains lead on day 2

By TENAJH SWEETING

St. Augustine’s College built on their day one momentum as they lead team rankings for the second consecutive day. The secondary school is ahead of the competition with a day two total of 691.50 followed by the Queen’s College Comets with 607.50.

In day two action, Temple Christian School skipped ahead of St. John’s College for third place with a score of 221.50.

The track events consisted of majority prelims as athletes looked to qualify for the finals today.

The Comets and Big Red Machine shined in Thursday’s track finals.

In the under 13 girls’ 100m dash, the Comets’ Rocelis Moxey edged out the competition with a time of 12.98. She was joined by second place finisher Khyla Smith of SAC and fellow schoolmate Azalia Henderson with third place.

Sarsha Wright, winner of under 15 girls’ 100m dash finals, clocked a time of 13.05 seconds. SJC’s Caitilyn Smith came in second with 13.26 and Vanessa Mackey of St. Anne’s placed third (13.32).

QC’s Jamiah Nabbie stole the show in the under 17 girls 100m dash as she placed first with a time of 12.30. SAC’s Shayann Demeritte and Madison Moss trailed behind with times of 12.39 and 12.93.

Nabbie talked about how she felt about winning the short race despite not starting the way she wanted to.

“It was pretty good I could have had a better start, better top end but it was good,” Nabbie said.

Although Nabbie notched a time of 12.30 she said she can go faster. The Comets athlete will look to speed through the under 17 girls 200m finals on day three of the track and field championships.

Big Red Machine’s Amari Pratt shined in the girls under 20 100m dash with a time of 12.33, leaving the rest of the field behind.

Comets’ Nia Richards and Lanaisha Lubin finished in second and third place. Pratt talked about her mindset leading up to the finals race. “Going into the race I was pretty nervous but I just trust the process, got out hard, and came home strong,” Pratt said.

The Comets athlete will look forward to competing in the under 20 girls 200m race today.

In day two’s long distance finals, St. Andrew’s Grace Farrington prevailed in the under 20 girls 3,000m run. Farrington notched a time of 12:32.16. She was followed by QC’s Chrislynn Smith (12:45.91) and Kingway’s Tellica Seymour (12:57.98).

Joel Cumberbatch, winner of the under 13 boys 100m dash, clocked 13.30 to wrap up the finals. Cumberbatch was accompanied by teammate Nevari Knowles who ran a time of 13.93. Third place was held by Jordan Prince William’s Sean Spencer.

Eagan Neely, yesterday’s under 15 boys 400m record breaker, was victorious once again on day two of the 2023 BAISS track and field championships. Neely took home first place with a time of 11.46 followed by SAC’s Terrin Beckles with 11.95. The Big Red Machine athletes were joined by Comets’ Rohman Rolle who came third.

In the under 17 boys 100m dash, Ishmael Rolle brought home the first place win for SJC with 11.09, merely beating SAC’s Andrew Brown with 11.11.

For the under 17 boys 3,000m run, SJC was once again victorious as William Minors clocked 10:26.54. Minors was joined by SAC’s Dylan Simon with 10:48.63. Windsor School’s Malcolm Menzies placed third.

The Big Red Machine’s Johnathon Fowler emerged on top in the boys under 20 100m finals. Fowler bested the competition with a time of 10.91. Jeremiah Adderley of Nassau Christian Schools followed behind (11.06) for second place and Comet’s Alexander Dean placed third.

Despite a record-breaking day one for track and field events, day two only had two BAISS record breakers and one CARIFTA qualifier.

SAC’s Bayli Major dominated the competition in the under 17 girls’ triple jump. Major jumped at a height of 11.89m not only beating her competitors but shattering Charisma Taylor’s 2015 BAISS record.

The previous record was 11.72m. Major will compete at the April CARIFTA games after besting the qualifying mark of 11.42m.

Rocelis Moxey, winner of the under 13 girls 100m dash, also broke the previous BAISS record of 7.65m in the under 13 girls shot put. Moxey will now hold the new record after day two’s throw of 7.84m.

Although the Comets have trailed the Big Red Machine for day one and two of the 2023 BAISS track and field championships, Comets coach Everette Fraser remains encouraged.

“We [are] just trying to execute the final day we are gonna have a lot of relays and we still have the 800s and the 200s tomorrow so I think we are really gonna do good in the 200s and 800s,” Fraser said.

Fraser is confident that the relay finals will be a big help tomorrow.

“If we execute all the relays we could get back into it,” Fraser added.

Fraser will look for the help of the Comets school body to fuel athletes in the finals.

The final day of the Fidelity-sponsored 2023 BAISS Track and Field championships will begin at 9am.