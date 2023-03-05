Two arrests after drugs found in separate incidents

Two men have been arrested in two separate incidents, after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly before 1pm, officers attached to Operation Cease Fire arrested a 54-year-old man after executing a search warrant on his residence, on Market Street, where they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and cocaine.

The suspected marijuana weighed over 12 ounces and has an estimated street value of $120; the suspected cocaine weighed 25 grammes and has an estimated street value of $80.

In the second incident, shortly after 4pm, the Bahamas Customs Department notified officers attached to the Airport Division of a man visiting from Florida who was found in possession of a large quantity of suspected marijuana vapes containing THC Oil. As a result, he was taken into police custody.

The dangerous drugs have an estimated worth of between $12,000 and $15,000.

The Drug Enforcement Unit will continue investigations into both of these incidents.