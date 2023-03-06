‘DON’T WAIT FOR MEN TO GIVE YOU RIGHTS’: US official urges women to take political power

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A UNITED States Embassy official has urged Bahamian women not to wait around for men to grant women equal rights under the constitution or outlaw marital rape.
Usha Pitts, chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in The Bahamas, was speaking at the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute (IBWPPI) 14th annual board of directors retreat in Freeport.
The event was held from March 2-3.
During her opening remarks, Ms Pitts said the more women support each other, the more they can accelerate change in the political power structure.
“The fact is that nothing changes for women until we take political power,” Ms Pitts told the gathering.
She said it was progress when seven Bahamian women were elected to Parliament during The Bahamas’ last election.
“So, it was really big, not a monumental victory because men still got elected four to one compared to women, but it was progress. And it showed that little by little Bahamian women are starting to take the political power they deserve. And that word is very important because no one gives political power, you got to take it.”
Mrs Pitts said every time a woman takes political power in The Bahamas, she helps the government reflect the country itself.
“That is truly what representative democracy is all about,” she added.
The US Embassy official urged Bahamian women: “Do not wait around for men to grant women equality under the constitution. They had 50 years to do it, and it hasn’t happened.
“Do not wait for men to outlaw marital rape as I heard so many men say on Bahamian radio there is no rape in marriage. Do not wait for men to give women reproductive rights and control over the health of their own bodies - they won’t do it,” she said.
In America, she noted that black women and girls are also challenged in terms of equality in a number of areas.
She said the IBWPPI is aware of them and is working every day to improve the lives of black women and girls.
“So, I really believe that black girls depend on our ability to make the problem of racial equality a common goal; it has to be an American goal, not just an us goal.”
The IBWPPI is moving forward to establish the first and only Black Women’s Embassy to help improve the lives of black women and girls globally.
IBWPPI executive board member Tammilee Jules noted that the organisation is built on five pillars designed to empower black women and address issues they face globally.
She mentioned the establishment of the Dorothy Irene Heights Global Leadership Academy, describing it as a “training ground for global leaders of the next generation.”
“For 14 years, IBWPPI continues the work of building strong collaborative relations, connecting with black women and girls around the world. As we travel to their nations, we listen to understand the stories of their plight,” she said.
“We align with key influencers, world leaders, congresswomen, ambassadors, excellencies, queen mothers and kings in the public policy spaces, using our voices and resources to help bring change, and work to build the restorative bridges in these places,” she said.
Also speaking was Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey. She said the work of IBWPPI is instrumental in protecting the interests of black women around the world.
“Your focus on setting a public policy agenda that reflects the interests of black women has a rippling global effect, as demonstrated by the fact that I stand here today as the first female minister for Grand Bahama and a part of a historically female empowered government,” she said.
Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell noted that women represented 53 percent of the registered voters in The Bahamas, but it does not reflect itself with those who get elected to Parliament.
“And so, that is one of the works that has to be done. And I am committed to helping women. I am a firm advocate that citizenship laws have to change. We are hoping that the Privy Council rules shortly on this issue for us and helps us all with some of the problems,” he said.
Mr Mitchell said that the constitution was conceived and drafted at a time when only men were at the table.
“No women were at the table, and at the time the law was that a woman got her domicile from her husband or from her father. And that’s the philosophy which backs what is in the 1972 constitution. The common law position has changed and the statutory law and the country that gave us the constitution, but we can’t get our own people to agree to change it and because they built it in the system that makes it so difficult to change the constitution.
“You can’t do it, unfortunately it appears by the statute law. So, it is going to take some more public education, it is going to take women to try and lead the way, and we have to support that effort because we can’t have this disability of more than half of the population,” said Mr Mitchell.
Comments
jamaicaproud 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
Whether she is correct or not, I thought Embassy people were supposed to keep their noses publicly out of the affairs of the host nation. Of course Female human rights is a must, however it seems to be s sensitive topic in the Commonwealth, Cause I guess.. Lemme leave that one alone.
IslandWarrior 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
Prepare to update your LGBTQ+ Glossary when the United States becomes involved at this level. Brave demonstrated that the Bahamas could be easily influenced due to his pledge adherence to a 'rules-based system' and support for (the baby killer Zelenskyy), the 'Butcher of Ukrainian' who is responsible for countless deaths. Consequently, the Bahamas is now susceptible to various schisms. Inevitably, we will start to hear criticisms about China's presence in our country, but the most crucial fight is protecting the Bahamas from the harmful influence of the United States.
quavaduff 10 hours, 25 minutes ago
Why does giving women equal rights cause such fear in lonely insecure men? You can feel the fear in the previous comments. LOL
themessenger 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
@quavaduff, have to disagree with you darlin', don't sense any fear there just ignorance and misogyny.
IslandWarrior 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
If I were you, I would have your receptors checked immediately because your interpretation of my comments is misconstrued to mean 'fear' of some sort, which is not the case. My critique of the American Ambassador's presentation was merely an observation of the historical trend of Americans spreading 'their accepted norms' worldwide. With our society now open to the "beast", fighting to protect the Bahamas from any harmful influence from the United States is crucial.
carltonr61 10 hours, 1 minute ago
Men need equal rights also. Four months after baby born.
carltonr61 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
I want to be a house husband with full rights. Wife works. I clean and cook, soccer dad, iron the clothes. Give the stuff up when I in the mood every six months. I think equality is great.
Bahamianbychoice 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
It's shocking that Bahamian women cannot pass on citizenship to their children like that of Bahamian men. Women have become the economic engine of this country with strong voting power, yet they and their children do not have access to equal rights in regards to the passing on of citizenship if the Bahamian woman is married to an expat. Not regularizing just fuels the already detrimental brain drain in this country, which in turn, hampers GDP growth, which affects all of us..... Why would students return to a country that they cannot have basic equal rights when first world nations will absorb them into their labour force and provide them with a quick immigration status. This has to be addressed.
John 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
These women and their mindset are dangerous and more than just a threat to natural laws of nature the laws of creation. Not only do they want to dominate other women with lies and false information and sexual toy’s fashioned after the male organs, but they also want to dominate MEN and want MEN to submit, And they will use every game and gimmick to get their hidden agenda across. Bahamian women are already experiencing the consequences of ‘tge empowered woman/female where men rather than be emasculated or having to walk constantly with their tails between their legs are not choosing not to commit to monogamous relationships or even get married, facts are it was never about womens rights. It was about females behind this agenda who want to dominate and over power men and it was about alternative lifestyles (LBGQRSTUV). They are not women or not about womens rights, they are demon possessed, workers of iniquity. They will never be satisfied , sexually , socially , financially or otherwise . They never had any intention s to submit to any male, but want to dominate all sexed and humans . All! Right not the US is threatening African countries that don’t not only decriminalize homosexuality, but they must legalize gayness. Most Bahamian women ain’t on that run, Seriously!
