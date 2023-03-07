Ark encounter: Animal clinic for your pets

By ALESHA CADET

Since her early childhood, Dr Italia Sands has enjoyed nurturing animals. She also owned several pets while in elementary and secondary school.

However, she did not solidify her commitment to the veterinary profession until she started part-time work at the Palmdale Veterinary Clinic in Nassau during her Summer break in 2004. She enjoyed working with animals and decided to pursue this profession further.

Dr Sands completed a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology at the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. If she had to do it all over again, she said she wouldn’t change anything about her choices.

“I believe every experience prepares you for what’s ahead. The outcome would be the same despite the path. I’m one of many hard-working and dedicated veterinarians in this country,” she said.

Describing herself as “a proud Eleutheran”, Dr Sands said she recently returned home to open a small veterinary clinic, Noah’s Ark Animal Centre, in the growing community of Rock Sound.

“Like most of my colleagues, my days are spent seeing primarily small animals like dogs and cats, with the occasional farm animal or exotic pet,” she said.

Dr Sands enjoys seeing her clients happy when their pets are well. She especially enjoys educating clients on how to take care of their animals to maintain quality of life. But what absolutely warms her heart is engaging in a conversation with her juvenile clients and educating them on the best pet practices, as they are always intrigued, fascinated, and eager to learn.

“My most memorable experience was the one night while on-call for a clinic in Nassau I received a call regarding a patient that had ingested a fatal substance. I remember telling the owner that medically there was not much I or anyone else could do. I prayed for a miracle and the next morning the patient was still alive and continued to progress over the next few days. I live for those ‘But God’ moments on the job,” she said.

Dr Sands said the Noah’s Ark Animal Centre came from a vision God showed her many years ago, back when she was a freshman in college.

Today, Noah’s Ark is expanding to accommodate more diagnostic services, and Dr Sands is extremely for the support and encouragement she has received from her family, friends and colleagues to make this happen. Noah’s Ark is considered a mixed veterinary clinic, offering annual and senior wellness exams, vaccinations, parasitic screening and preventative medicine, general surgery, pet travel consultations and after-hours emergency care. Dr Sands said the centre is a warm, friendly and clean environment where pets are treated like family.

When asked about some health tips she can offer pet owners, Dr Sands said to always seek a licenced veterinarian for professional advice and services for your pet. Yearly checks-up are not optional, especially as the animal gets older. Vaccinations and monthly preventatives are a must to maintain a healthy pet. Spaying and neutering improve the quality of life of your pet, while reducing the stray cat and dog population. And if your pet is unwell, seek professional advice early. Dr Sands said she sees too many animals that are beyond help, which can be emotionally taxing, not just for the owner but the veterinarian as well.