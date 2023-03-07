Counting the cost of repatriation, Bell says it’s ‘putting a strain on the gov’s purse’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas government has spent $350,000 on repatriations so far this year, according to Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

“Last year the government spent $1.5m (on repatriations) so far we’ve spent an excess of $350,000 for the year,” Mr Bell said.

He spoke to reporters at a meeting held at the House of Assembly where he revealed 145 undocumented Haitian migrants were found on Sunday somewhere between The Bahamas and the United States waters.

He said officials are in discussions with the United States authorities to decide if the migrants can be repatriated directly back to Haiti rather than being brought to New Providence.

“Yesterday (Sunday), the Department of Immigration received notification by the US Coast Guard of 145 unlawful entrants from the Republic of Haiti that were found in waters somewhere between The Bahamas and the United States and Cuba of course.

“These persons, we are in preliminary discussions with the United States authorities to determine whether we can repatriate them directly back to Haiti, as opposed to bringing them here to the capital.”

The US Coast Guard reported in a Twitter post yesterday that when the Coast Guard crews approached the vessel on Sunday, some of the adult migrants threatened to harm a few young children if the officials came any closer.

“After the Coast Guard crews shadowed the vessel for several hours and employed a variety of techniques to de-escalate the situation, Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew was able to gain compliance of the Haitian sailing vessel,” the US Coast Guard said.

When asked the specific location of the 145 undocumented migrants, Mr Bell said he could not reveal that information at the time.

He also noted a separate incident when 18 Dominicans were intercepted in waters near Bimini, adding it is believed they were seeking unlawful entry into the United States through Bahamian waters.

Mr Bell said further updates will be provided as investigations are ongoing.

During the interview he also gave an update on the 127 undocumented Haitian migrants that were apprehended on Sunday after their vessel was spotted off Andros on Friday.

Mr Bell said the migrants were expected to arrive in New Providence sometime yesterday. A total of 127 Haitian nationals were apprehended on this vessel which included 116 males, nine females, and two minors.

“And we are working quickly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that they are repatriated as quickly as possible,” Mr Bell stressed.

Last week 200 migrants were repatriated.

On March 2, the Department of Immigration said that two groups of migrants were repatriated. The first group included 65 Haitians and the second group consisted of three Peruvians, two Colombians and two Chinese nationals.

On March 1, 128 Cubans were repatriated to Cuba following a stay at the detention centre.

Asked about the impact of the repatriation exercises on the government’s purse, Mr Bell admitted it is a strain financially.

“Obviously it is putting a strain on the government’s purse but it’s something which must be done. I think that we have to be more innovative in terms of how we meet these repatriation costs.

“And that is in terms of what we know, particularly even though most of these persons come from Haiti. Haiti is in no position to provide the financial means.”

He suggested strengthening penalties, immigration laws, and other efforts to help in meeting the cost of the repatriation exercises.

Last month, during a national address, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis spoke about the issue of irregular migrants in the country and introduced “Operation Secure” to help tackle shanty towns.

The collaborative security operation is between the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Department of Immigration.

“The operation is focused on identifying irregular migrants, documented migrants, and Bahamians living in these communities, and addressing their status in a comprehensive and coordinated manner,” Mr Davis explained.