Female leaders show the way forward in digital age

UPLIFTING stories of women who have broken barriers in their respective fields, sound advice for navigating womanhood in this digital age, and a greater awareness of gender equality is what tomorrow’s International Women’s Day brunch will offer.

Hosted by BAF Financial & Insurance, the event seeks to bring women together in an “atmosphere like none other” with the aim of empowering each individual. It takes place at the Baha Mar Convention Centre from 10am-1pm. All women are encouraged to join the sisterhood for this second annual brunch event.

International Women’s Day has been observed for well over a century, with the first gathering taking place in 1911; it was supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organisation specific.’

The United Nation’s theme for this year’s IWD is “DigitALL:Innovation and Technology For Gender Equality.”

For the local brunch being held on this occasion, several dynamic speakers will be taking to the podium tomorrow, including Sidelaine Fouquet, the assistant manager of Business Development at BAF Global and and Cash N Go mobile tech champion; Aisha Bowe, aeronautical engineer; Jamie Petten, CEO of Kanata North Business Tech Park based in Canada, and Kim Welcome, an influential voice, motivational speaker and artist.

“This year’s global theme features women in technology and gender equality. The speakers feature a local mobile tech champion who led the move to the CNG digital app and mobile wallet which now boasting over 20,000 active users and counting; a woman who leads a large group of women in tech at a successful technology park in Canada; an areological engineer, who blazed trails at NASA and owns a STEM technology company, and an influential public speaker, newspaper columnist, entrepreneur and vocal artist,” said Alliyah Lewis-Austin, BAF marketing coordinator.

Attendees will also hear from the two most senior female executives at BAF Group.

The event, Ms Austin, said will expose attendees to the trials and triumphs of womanhood in the workforce while also bringing awareness to gender equity issues faced by women in spheres all over the globe, but especially here in the Bahamas.

“Attendees will hear from the dynamic women making waves in their lives and in the lives of others, sound advice for pressing ahead in fields that may not have been traditionally thought of for women,” she said.

“In addition to the hearing how these women have navigated their way to the top of their respective fields, we will hear both local and international perspectives. There will be chances for linkages and life-long relationships that will impact and change women’s lives.”

BAF started hosting seminars to enrich and develop the skills of women in the organisation over 15 years ago. Only recently has the company recognized International Women’s Day and what it means in the life of every woman.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

“BAF Global Group has a staff complement of mostly women. Two senior female executives and thousands of clients who are women and girls. With the family as the most important part of what BAF represents, women play a pivotal role in the strides that business and the country have and will make,” said Mrs Lewis-Austin.

“Many years ago, the BAF company saw the need to implement aftercare for all employees. There are female mixers at the office, group physical work-out sessions for wellness and also a positive atmosphere of upliftment and upward mobility. Supporting International Women’s Day lends itself to all the ideals and beliefs that make this company what it is today and what it will be tomorrow.”