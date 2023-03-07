Man killed in industrial accident in Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A young man is dead on Grand Bahama following an industrial accident on Tuesday at the Freeport Harbour Industrial site.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am at Executive Marine Management, where a 29-year-old employee was electrocuted when the vehicle he was operating came in contact with a power line.

Police officials went to the scene to investigate.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the employee was operating a heavy-duty forklift tractor when it accidentally touched the power line, which was attached to the utility poles.

Emergency Medical Services technicians were dispatched to the scene. They examined the victim but found no signs of life.

After conducting their investigations, morticians arrived and transported the body to the morgue at Rand Memorial Hospital.

Executive Marine Management is a private company providing ship services for vessels calling at Freeport.