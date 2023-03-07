TWO SHOT DEAD IN FOX HILL PARK: One victim was out on bail for several murders

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were shot dead last night in Fox Hill Park - including one man that police say was on bail for several murders.

Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Department Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said the man on bail was being monitored at the time but the other victim was not known to police last night.

Chief Supt Johnson told reporters on the scene that sometime around 8.45pm police received information of gunshots being discharged in the area of the park in Fox Hill.

“When the officers arrived on the scene, they met the lifeless body of two individuals, two males that were just north of the park. EMS was called, examined the bodies and found no signs of life,” he said.

He added: “The basic information that we have thus far is that these two persons were in this area conversing when two males came from the rear of a trailer that is just north of the Jungle Club.

“One of these males was armed with a high-powered weapon. They approached these individuals and opened fire - shooting them multiple times about the body.”

Asked to confirm if one or both of the victims were known to police, he replied: “One of the victims, we know is on bail for several murders. The other individual, he is not known to the police at this time.”

He added that the person who was being monitored was in his mid-30s and the other appears to be in his late-30s.

With regard to a motive, Chief Supt Johnson said it was too early to say but police are working some significant leads and he said the investigation is looking “pretty promising at this time”.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact CID at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.’