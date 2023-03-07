UN signs MOU with Global Culinaire Inc, who pledges a $45K scholarship

By JADE RUSSELL

THE University of The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Culinaire Inc yesterday which involves the latter pledging $45,000 which will be used to create a scholarship to assist students in the culinary and tourism fields.

UB president Dr Erik Rolland expressed gratitude for the award and explained that students will be able to further enhance their skills.

“I’m very pleased today to welcome all of you to witness the signing of this memorandum of understanding between the University of the Bahamas and Global Culinaire Inc which has pledged this direct scholarship award in the amount of $45,000 to the benefit of Bahamian students in the culinary arts and tourism studies.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the team at GCI for their generosity. I am confident that Bahamian students at our College of Tourism, Hospitality and Culinary Arts and Leisure Management will take advantage of this scholarship for their advancement and benefit,” Dr Rolland said.

He said that six UB students completed their internship at the Showman e-Bistro restaurant, GCI’s sister company.

He said this was a first in UB history for students to intern at a standalone restaurant outside of a resort environment, adding many of them received employment opportunities.

For his part, Chef Romero Dorsett, co-founder of GCI and a UB alumni, said he understands the importance of providing students with a foundation of training.

“So, being a student, being a chef, being in the industry, I also know the shortage of professional chefs that are needed. I know how far and how vast the culinary industry can be, and how the opportunities that chefs can have once they have the proper training.”

He added: “We want to definitely mentor them and be a part of their journey and help the university to succeed and retain students as I know how difficult it is. We did pledge $45,000, however, we are going to do some other things in the upcoming future that will far exceed that.”

Chef Dorsett also noted how the high cost of food prices has been challenging for many culinary students, saying he hopes the award will be a helping tool.

Chef Eldred Saunders, of College of Tourism and Culinary Arts at UB, explained for the average culinary student the expenses for the training can be taxing. He said culinary students need the extra support to aid in being able to participate in the classes.

Officials of the university said in the first iteration six students are expected to benefit from the award, adding it totaled at $15,000 a year.

The award will also aid in students’ supplies such as chef kits, knives, laptops, and other necessities.