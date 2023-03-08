Flagraising ceremony held to mark start of Local Government Month

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FLAGRAISING ceremony was held at the National Insurance Building Complex on Monday as part of activities to celebrate Local Government Month.

Administrator Kenwood Cartwright said that March has been proclaimed Local Government Month by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

During the ceremony, respects were paid to former local government officials, the late April Crowther-Gow, a former deputy chief councillor, and the late Roosevelt Curry, of Grand Cay. Councillors throughout the island attended a church service on Sunday.

Mr Cartwright encouraged local government councillors to continue to serve the people.

“They were elected by the people and are part of the people,” he said. “They are here to serve the people and they are the government that is closest to the people.

“I want to thank councilors, and also the general staff of the Administrator’s Office, and to let them know there is an ‘open door’ policy, and anyone who needs to see the administrator can do so.”

The administrator said local government has progressed over the years, however, there are challenges with financing.

“The problem these days is finances and making the best use of finances. But whatever we have we try to make the best of it. It is up to us to see what the needs are and to decide what is priority and work towards those priorities. Today all 33 districts around The Bahamas are celebrating with similar events in the country,” he said.

Frazette Gibson, chief councilor for the City of Freeport District Council, said the flag is a national symbol of the country’s nationhood.

She said it has flown in front of parliament, the courthouse, airport, schools, sporting arenas, police stations, hospitals, and at various buildings in the public and private sectors, since 1973.

“Today, this ceremony seeks to put reverence for our flag in its proper place in the hearts and in the daily lives of our people and to validate our commitment to public service,” she said.

“More importantly, the flag beckons us to live a life of service to our community and to each other as seen for example in the work of the local government, the city of Freeport Council and even in our personal lives.”

Some of the activities planned for the month of March are as follows: East Grand Bahama Church Service on Sunday, March 12, at 11am at the Church of God in High Rock; City of Freeport Council hosts ‘The Great Debate’ for high school students on Monday, March 13, at 3pm, at Pelican Bay Hotel; Disaster Preparedness Training Session on Saturday, March 18, at 10am free of charge to the public; West Grand Bahama Clean-up Campaign & Staff Appreciation Day dates and times to be announced; East Grand Bahama Town Meeting on Thursday, March 23, at 6.30pm at St Nicholas Anglican Church, High Rock; Social & Grill Out on Saturday, March 25, at noon at East Grand Bahama Entrance (Gold Rock Creek).