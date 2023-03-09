CG ATLANTIC Summer Internship Programme now taking applications

College students and recent graduates considering career possibilities within the insurance industry can now apply for summer internships with CG Atlantic. The in-person programme introduces successful applicants to various aspects of the insurance business and runs from June 26th to August 18th.

The CG summer internship programme is offered in The Bahamas (CG Atlantic), Bermuda (CG Insurance), Barbados (CG United) and Cayman (CG BritCay). The programme leverages CG’s global network by including a group-wide project along with localised projects and activities based on the areas of focus. The departments that have available internship openings include Property & Casualty, Medical, Risk and Compliance, Finance, Talent, and Marketing.

Interns will have the opportunity to take part in career and networking activities including team building, community service days, mentor assignment, professional skills training, and on-the-job coaching.

“We have been developing our internship programme for years with the aim to provide students and developing professionals the opportunity to have a dynamic and rewarding experience while earning a paycheque,” CG CEO Naz Farrow said. “These internships are a way for us to invest in the future by tapping into the strength and promise of our youth while also promoting their professional success. We take pride in being a people-first company and these internships exemplify that commitment.”

The application process is now open with the application form available online at https://coralislegroupltd.formstack.com/forms/internship_application_2023. All applications must be submitted by Friday, 31 March 2023 to be considered.

To be eligible, applicants must be a citizen of the country in which they are applying, enrolled in a fully accredited degree programme or graduated from one no earlier than October 2022.