Officials pay tribute to Minister Betty Thompson

TRIBUTES were paid to the late Minister Betty Thompson, with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis hailing her as “a mighty woman of God”.

Mr Davis said at a service at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church on March 4: “Self-confident, elegant, graceful, virtuous, wise, visionary, humble, courageous, victorious, and dedicated are just a few adjectives that come immediately to my mind when I reflect on Minister Betty,” he said, at the service held at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

Mourners at the funeral of Mrs Thompson, the wife of Rev Dr William Thompson, included former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Dr Hubert Minnis, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, uniformed branch representatives, members of the clergy, family members and well wishers.

Prime Minster Davis said that wherever she went, her smile simply “lifted the heart and transmitted joy throughout the room. Minister Betty used those virtues to build the Kingdom of God as a role model for those she now leaves behind,” he said. “She was a mentor in the spiritual, professional and leadership realms.

“The Bahamas is richer because she was here.