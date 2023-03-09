Sands: There’s no stifling of speech taking place in party

By EARYEL BOWLEG

DESPITE reports that the party’s leadership tried to block former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis from speaking at constituency events, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said yesterday there is no stifling of speech taking place.

The chairman spoke generally about allowing persons to speak in line with the party, saying there should be a “consistent” message as officials seek to present a “reformed” FNM image to the public. However, he said, anyone wishing to speak on behalf of the party should be involved with discussions about this new image.

“We welcome any and all persons who wish to speak on behalf of the Free National Movement, to do so expressing the vision and ideas of the Free National Movement so that we don’t confuse the public. The best way for that to happen is through cross fertilisation and discussion,” Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday.

Dr Minnis spoke at the Garden Hills Constituency Association meeting on Tuesday night despite reported attempts by the FNM’s leadership to prevent him from doing so.

Michael Pintard, the current party leader, was the guest speaker at the Centreville Constituency Association meeting where he called for party unity. Both meetings were held at the same time. Dr Sands and deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright were present at the Centreville meeting.

Former Minister of Works Desmond Bannister attended the Garden Hills meeting. On the sidelines, he said that he cannot be part of something that tries to “stifle any Bahamian”.

“It’s important for voices in the FNM to be heard. Dr Minnis is a former prime minister of this country. He has made immeasurable contributions to our country and his voice should be heard. As a Member of Parliament - every time he goes in Parliament - he makes contributions that the country needs to hear and what he spoke about tonight, he spoke about a number of issues that impact all of us. So it’s important for him to be heard,” Mr Bannister said.

Asked about complaints about people’s voices being stifled in the party, Dr Sands replied: “There’s no stifling taking place — there’s no interest in stifling.

“We have gone to great lengths to afford opportunities for anybody willing to be a part of the Free National Movement. What we have said repeatedly is that as we seek to present a reformed image of the Free National Movement to the public that we want to make sure that we have a consistent message,” Dr Sands said.

“And so you know, anyone purporting, wishing to speak on behalf of the Free National Movement should be a part of those conversations and discussions — very simple.”

Peter Outten, chairman of the Carmichael Constituency Association, revealed that Dr Minnis will speak in Carmichael. He said Dr Sands “cannot stop that, will not stop that or it will be war.”

Asked to respond to this threat, Dr Sands said: “I said that I would not dignify that comment but obviously, that language is inconsistent with, you know, a well-functioning political organisation.”