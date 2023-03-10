Zero carbon resort deal signed for Exuma

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS signed a heads of agreement yesterday for the newest state-of-the-art resort development in the Exuma Cays.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Kiama Bahamas, powered by Silent Resorts, will be The Bahamas’ first fully sustainable, zero carbon, solar-powered residential and yacht resort community.

He added that this $56m development is a very significant step forward in the country’s sustainable luxury product.

“The 36-acre development on Elizabeth Island will be completely sustainable featuring a two-acre protected marina, six private beaches, 28 solar powered residences, and resort amenities like a beach club, restaurants, and pools. Even the yachts will be solar-powered and they’ll be operated by Bahamians,” he said at a signing event at the Office of the Prime Minister.

He added: “For the beautiful Exuma Cays, Kiama is poised to become one of the most sought-after sustainable resorts in the region. Kiama will also be a welcome addition to the growth of the Bahamian economy, creating long-term sustainable employment for many Bahamians.

“The construction phase of the project is projected to employ between 40 to 50 Bahamians and (the) resort will employ 75 permanent staff once it opens.”

John Long, one of the managing partners and the president of the development, said work on the island is expected to start in the next month or two and they will have an early opening before the end of the year.

“The entire development is sustainable in that very light touch. We’re not putting in big foundations or pouring lots of concrete on the island. Everything is pure and green above the bluffs. We’re protecting the bluff. We’re protecting the environment.

“We’re preserving the natural fauna on the island. Very limited with respect to the roads that we’re putting through. There’ll be natural materials, you know crushed stone. And even the swimming pools that we put on the development — they’re recycled shipping containers. So we’re not digging holes and pouring concrete, which is really destructive to the natural environment.”

Mr Long continued: “So we’re using shipping container pools. We’re using hardwood timber construction, and that’s why the residences can be zero carbon, sequestering carbon inside the residences. Then at the end of the day, it’s also 100 percent solar, 100 percent off the grid. So everything is solar power from the villas, to the water treatment, the entire infrastructure.

“Even to the catamaran, we have solar-powered catamarans and electric boats on the island. So it’s really one of its kind. It’s the first in the world of this full sustainable development and environmentally friendly infrastructure.”

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper said the community has been briefed in relation to the resort in a town meeting and they welcome this development for Elizabeth Harbour as well as for the Exumas.

“This is going to be magnificent for the product for sustainability tourism and, of course, it ties in nicely with the Prime Minister’s mission for climate protection,” Mr Cooper, who is also Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said.

He added: “You know already that Elizabeth Harbour is the sailing capital of The Bahamas and certainly the addition of this eco-friendly, ultra-sustainable resort as a part of the product in Exuma and a part of the product of Elizabeth Harbour works wonders for the Exumas, works wonders for tourism and we are delighted to be able to welcome you.”