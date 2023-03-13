‘Absolutely not worried’ by Royal Caribbean’s PI plan

• Cruise port chief ‘very confident’ enough visitors for all
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
Nassau Cruise Port’s top executive says he is “absolutely not worried” about Royal Caribbean’s $100m Paradise Island project sucking away passengers to the detriment of his facility and other Bahamian-owned businesses.
Michael Maura told Tribune Business he is “very confident” there will be sufficient visitor volumes to support his $300m project, Bay Street and downtown Nassau merchants, restaurants and straw vendors, and all cruise-reliant industries once the cruise giant’s Royal Beach Club opens in 2025.
Noting that there will be days when Nassau Cruise Port receives as many as 30,000-plus passengers, he argued that not all will want “to go and sit on a beach” but, instead, seek out authentic Bahamian experiences involving this nation’s culture, heritage, cuisine and other unique aspects.
For that reason, Mr Maura renewed his call for Bahamian investors and entrepreneurs to invest in tours, excursions and attractions that will deliver such experiences ahead of Royal Caribbean’s beach club project becoming operational, advocating that “there’s a lot to go around” in terms of sheer visitor numbers.
“I’m very confident,” the Nassau Cruise Port chief replied, when asked whether there are sufficient visitor volumes to support the Royal Beach Club as well as Bay Street, downtown Nassau and other cruise-reliant industries. “Not everybody wants to go and sit on a beach when they’ve sat on a beach several times during their cruise as well as likely gone to Coco Cay as well.”
The latter is Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Berry Islands, and Mr Maura added: “There’s a lot to go around. The challenge we continue to have, as of today, is we need more for people to do. We as Bahamians, as The Bahamas, need to invest in experiences, invest in the polishing of our heritage sites, invest in our downtown.
“Obviously we’ve [at the cruise port] made a significant investment in entertainment, food and beverage, and Bahamian authenticity at the port. But people want to see more than that. People take cruises to foreign destinations to experience foreign cultures, different people, to go back with stories about The Bahamas.
“While that includes having a lovely time on a beach, it’s hard to distinguish one beach experience from another when getting into the cuisine, heritage and culture of a people, of an island, is what they come from. Am I worried about the Royal Beach Club? Absolutely not,” the cruise port chief continued.
“Royal Caribbean will need to bring more people to Nassau, and the bookings we have for Royal Caribbean show they will be increasing their calls, they will be increasing the number of people and there will never be a ship that comes to Nassau and all the passengers go to the Royal Beach Club. It just never happens. We have a great opportunity in front of us.”
Bay Street merchants, restaurants and others who rely on the cruise industry have previously voiced fears that if Royal Caribbean’s Paradise Island project received the go-ahead it will have negative impact on their businesses, downtown Nassau and the wider economy by reducing the customer pool available to them.
This concern was echoed by Audrey Oswell, Atlantis president and managing director, who in voicing the mega resort’s opposition to the cruise giant’s plans wrote: “The proposed beach club project would ensure that thousands of Royal Caribbean visitors to Paradise Island will bypass our downtown, negatively impacting merchants, restaurants and other venues that rely on tourism...
“The increased volume of activity in Nassau harbour to support the beach club operations will potentially restrict further expansion of marinas, the re-establishment of seaplane service for Paradise Island, development opportunities on Paradise Island and in the blighted waterfront areas of downtown Nassau, as well as other commercial vessel activity.”
Mr Maura, though, said Nassau Cruise Port’s transformation into six berths, with the ability to accommodate two of the largest Oasis class cruise ships at any given time, meant there will be days when more than 30,000 passengers will in Nassau with most exiting the ship seeking activities to do. The cruise port has set a present daily record of 28,554 passengers, who were received on February 27, 2023, despite the ongoing construction work.
“We will definitely have spikes of 30,000-plus in a day,” Mr Maura said. “If you had to average it out, we probably average between 12,000 and 13,000 passengers per day over the year but, again, we’re going to have these spikes of 30,000 visitors per day.
“We have some days where we don’t have any ships; very few of those, and if we have one ship a day that’s 5,000. The bottom line on this is 12,000-13,000 visitors on a given day on average is a lot of people to invite to experience our Bahamas.
“They would have had several opportunities to visit a beach some place else. We will find, as we do when we vacation, they want to experience more than a beach. I’m absolutely confident we will do well by the Royal Beach Club, and do well by other investments in and around New Providence, and provide more things for visitors and Bahamians to do. When a destination has a lot to do, a lot of stories to tell, a destination has a lot of people.”
Mr Maura said the concerns raised in relation to the Royal Beach Club project had not surfaced when the likes of Atlantis or Baha Mar added new amenities, such as the latter’s Baha Bay water park. “The fact is we’re improving the destination,” he added. “These [projects] make our destination more attractive to families in search of a vacation.”
Royal Caribbean has yet to respond to the environmental and economic issues raised by Atlantis and Ms Oswell last week. She had argued that approval of the the cruise line’s $110m Paradise Island project is “premature” and urged Bahamians to call on the Government to “put the brakes on”.
She also argued that there are “too many red flags” and unanswered questions related to the development, adding that Atlantis had raised some 50 queries relating to environmental issues when the project was first unveiled for public consultation by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) but had not received a single answer.
Tribune Business understands that Royal Caribbean was blindsided by Atlantis and Ms Oswell going public with their concerns and criticisms. It is understood that the cruise line had previously reached out to the mega resort over its plans, due to the fact the two will become western Paradise Island neighbours, and was seeking to respond to its queries, but in some instances is unable to do so because designs are still being completed for wastewater and other systems.
Referring to the Government’s announcement that Royal Caribbean’s project has been approved, subject to obtaining all necessary environmental approvals, the Atlantis chief said: “I believe the green light is premature, with so many unanswered questions regarding the project’s environmental and economic impact still to be addressed.......
“What is needed now, before it’s too late, is a heightened level of scrutiny and discourse. Too much is at stake to stay silent. It has not been confirmed that the Royal Caribbean project does not pose serious threats to our beautiful beaches, marine life and their habitats. If this residential land is overdeveloped or the beaches and coastline altered in anyway, the Paradise Island coastline, Cable Beach, Saunders Beach and our economic livelihood stand to suffer.”
Comments
mandela 23 hours, 29 minutes ago
Overcrowded and trampled to death is the future for the lighthouse beach, the politician's mindset is to just give our land away to the wealthy and receive minimum in return while squeezing the living daylight out of its poorer citizens with taxes, just in the French Revolution.
Maximilianotto 23 hours, 18 minutes ago
Who will receive minimum of return the politicians or the country? Just asking. The next cash cow after FTX?
Sickened 22 hours, 29 minutes ago
I'm sure some politician will suddenly have a fleet of new mailboats that are the only boats with the safety requirements RCI demand. Fitzgerald probably already secured that contract.
Flyingfish 22 hours, 12 minutes ago
Lol this man is really shilling to the government tune, talking about no one made noise when it was Atlantis and Baha Mar. He is either missing the point through ignorance or intentionally to not see that the circumstances between those situations and this is different.
People are not against development but certain kinds of unchecked shady development. What determines this attitude has everything to do with the nature in which the deal was negotiated to the environmental effects of development. The Bahamian people want to know what is the benefits for the Bahamian people if your leasing land out Crown (public) land to the alleged extent of 150 year in the presences of a historical site. Jobs and investment do not cut it. Will this development transform our economy or simply operate with mediocre return for the Bahamian people despite using the people's land.
This doesn't even cover the whole Toby Smith controversy which bodes even worse favour for this development. Furthermore, Atlantis and Baha Mar have financially and physically invested in this country. They have improved their local environments and support our nations local organizations & clubs.
Does anyone know if Royal Caribbean has invested anything for Bahamians betterment?
DonAnthony 20 hours, 14 minutes ago
Boy these Bahamians make me laugh. They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Keep this same attitude and when the 49% equity in this money maker is offered to all Bahamians ( like the Nassau cruise port offering) take a pass and leave more for me and the other Bahamians who have sense and want to take part in the wealth creation of our bahamaland😉
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
You laugh because you're on the small few Bahamians who can A Find 500 dollars and B. spare 500 dollars for shares.
Not implying that you should feel bad that you're successful, but rather that you should have empathy for your fellow Bahamian. "should". You dont have to.
Will never forget how East and Independence hill was cut down to pebbles right up to the fence in people's back yards (out of spite) to build a shopping mall. We shouldnt have to sacrifice our environment to get mega rich.
DonAnthony 15 hours, 42 minutes ago
Not a few, many. Opportunity is there take advantage of it and stop distorting and whining. The Arawak port is a great example with over 12,000 Bahamian shareholders, they all found at least $1000 to invest. Could be the same with RCL offering. Wake up, stop wasting your money on numbers and invest in the Bahamas!
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
Spoken just like one of the privileged. "stop spending money on numbers!". You have no idea of the suffering in this country. I often wondered if COVID and Dorian came to give you a heart, many man yuh people who thought th eff y were "safe" found out otherwise, maybe the universe has to send you a stronger message.
DonAnthony 12 hours ago
What more do you want government to do, buy the shares for you too? Opportunity is there, save and invest. If 12,000 Bahamians did it for the Arawak port they could do it for this offering. The reality is many Bahamians spend a large part of their discretionary income on gambling. Hard to save to invest if you just giving it to the numbers man.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
You keep saying its "me". I'm talking about Bahamians. I'll be fine as will the 12000 persons you know who have 1000 to invest. The other 200,000???
TalRussell 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ah, the Cruise Port's Comrade "Genius of" Michael Maura who has noted he's all for satisfying the desires when on days when many of the Cruise 30,000-plus tourist passengers goin' has a need to seek out 'authentic Bahamian experiences' involving this 'nation’s culture, heritage, cuisine and other unique aspects'. --- It's his reason for why he's all for Royal Caribbean’s $100 millon Paradise Island project goin' ahead. --- Who said the Hogs' popoulaces' has completely vanished. --- And weren't' 'The Hogs on Hog Island' --- not also all foreign imported, --- Yes?
realitycheck242 19 hours, 4 minutes ago
Let the ignorant stay ignorant. Over the last 23 years the list companies that were created or offered shares to the ordinary Bahamian is impressive. Before the creation of BISX and pre 1967 out parents and grand parents had valid excuses and used the Bay street Boggie man for every thing that kept them poor. Now all that has changed, equity investment opportunities are coming to marked every year and they still finding excuses about the Government.. Their forebears will someday blame them for being ignorant
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
Of course not. If the Bahamas gets destroyed for the "locals" but we still making money, who cares?
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
"he argued that not all will want “to go and sit on a beach” but, instead, seek out authentic Bahamian experiences involving this nation’s culture, heritage, cuisine and other unique aspects
Aren't they building an ampitheatre for concerts and plays and a junkanoo museum? Who are we trying to fool? They dont want cruise passengers to go past the gate
DonAnthony 15 hours, 25 minutes ago
Does your cynicism know no bounds? What makes you think Mr. Maura does not genuinely want tourists to experience the real Bahamas outside the port? You think you love the Bahamas more than him? 90% of the Port’s revenue comes from a passenger facility fee whether or not not they even disembark from the ship. Other revenue ( restaurants, shops etc) is as they say in New Orleans, lagniappe, the cream on top if you will. The port is a slam dunk investment winner on the port fee alone. So I don’t doubt for one moment he is genuine and wants happy tourists who explore new providence and spend more money. It’s good business for the port and good for the Bahamas.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 59 minutes ago
Actually, my cynicism has zero bounds, Ive seen too much of how this country works. And while you may think it's only me, I once asked for advice on a business venture from a noted local lawyer and THEY said to me, don't ask noone in the Bahamas, dis a funny place. They was right. So no I don't think Mr Maura wants guest to go anywhere outside the port. They already tell them if you chance it leave your valuables on the ship
What happened to Toby was sacrilege, you happy because you see yourself profiting off another Bahamian's ill treatment.
DonAnthony 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
Have a little more faith in humanity. Try to think the best of your fellow Bahamians instead of always assuming the worst. Hard to thrive wallowing in cynicism. As for Toby none of the crown land he has been seeking is involved in the RCL deal. I wish him as all Bahamians nothing but the best but it far better for thousands of Bahamians (as potentially in RCL deal) to become shareholders than for just one person to benefit and have it all.
ThisIsOurs 45 minutes ago
Faith in humanity?? I'm talking about politics in the Bahamas. I have great hope for the rest of mankind. Saying Toby still has his land is like wishing a franchise owner all the best after giving permission to Disney World to open the same franchise next door. Sure you might make a go of it, but your original vision is shot to hell.
This "it's too much for him" is insidious. If he were a political crony who was getting contract after contract solely because of his party affiliation that's one thing, but if he is someone who came up with an idea, fought for the idea for over 10 years its cruel to tell him this too much for you, everybody gat to get a piece. Go find your own idea.
