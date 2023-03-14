Few straw vendors fully support the re-opening of Bay Street Straw Market

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bay Street Straw Market opened on a full-time basis yesterday, however some vendors are strongly opposed to the move, likening it to “Friday the 13th”.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were protocols put in place for the vendors’ work schedule. As a result, the majority of the vendors voted for the rotation of work days, which allowed them to work three days some weeks and four days other weeks.

The vendors were divided in two groups — group A and group B — which allowed them to come separately, leading to the market being less crowded and competitive.

The Straw Market opened yesterday on a “full-time” basis, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Works and Utilities.

“After the country was shut down during March of 2020, due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, a rotational system was put in place at the Bay Street Straw Market when it was reopened for business in November of 2021,” the ministry said on Sunday.

“This rotational system was a temporary measure designed to ensure the safety of Straw Market vendors, tourists, and the public at large. It was never the intention that any Straw Markets would be operated on a rotational basis continuously.

“The ministry and the board of directors of the Straw Market Authority are now satisfied that the time has come to allow all vendors to go into the Bay Street Straw Market on a full-time basis, if this is what they desire, as had been the situation prior to March of 2020.”

However, Rebecca Small, president of the Straw Business Persons Society, said vendors are “fearful”, as the revenue is anticipated to be extremely low.

In a recent interview with this newspaper, Ms Small noted the concerns of many vendors, adding that there are a select few who are in favour of the full reopening.

“Vendors are opposed to the full opening because of fear of not making sufficient funds to be able to take care of their family,” she told this newspaper.

“I only wish the vendors who are in favour of the full opening can display their work on the average 3x6 stalls where the vendors are hurting most only for one month and see if they will agree for the full opening.”

She continued: “One vendor said that Monday, March the 13th feels like Friday 13th, that’s how fearful the vendors are especially for those who will mostly be affected negatively.”

The president said the prior work schedule was financially beneficial for all, as those who are in favour of the full reopening have their “bellies full”.

“The rotation or shift was beneficial to mainly vendors who felt the pain prior to the pandemic who barely made a dollar on average,” she said.

“If you survey that market and go to each vendor only those who are located around the perimeters of the market near the woodcarvers, the back of the market on the east side and the middle isles, these are vendors who want the seven days a week because it really does not matter — their bread will be buttered more than the rest. These vendors don’t make up the majority of the views.”

The Ministry of Works and Utilities acknowledged the overcrowded conditions that pose a threat to vendors, noting that in “short order” a plan will be announced in regard to the expansion of the Bay Street Straw Market.

Additionally, a permanent Straw Market is currently under construction for the vendors at Fort Charlotte and plans are being advanced to relocate and expand the Straw Market at Fort Fincastle according to the ministry.