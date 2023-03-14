BUT president says Abaco school ‘needs special attention’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said a “band-aid” approach will not settle the “myriad” of problems at Patrick J Bethel High School, saying the union is very concerned about the ongoing school violence.

Mrs Wilson made these comments after a boy was attacked at a high school in Abaco last week. According to police, on Thursday shortly after 9am four girl students attacked a boy, leaving him with bodily injuries. The victim was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where he was treated for his injuries and was discharged.

The BUT president said a comprehensive plan is needed to address the issues of violence, lack of discipline, and teacher shortage at Patrick J Bethel.

“Patrick J Bethel High School (in) Abaco needs special attention and a band-aid approach will not resolve the myriad of problems at the school. I have requested a meeting with the acting director, the police, the school administrators, the district superintendent, teachers and other stakeholders to examine and devise a comprehensive plan for Patrick J Bethel High School Abaco,” she said.

The Ministry of Education in the past has acknowledged the troubled state of the high school, however Mrs Wilson said the ministry has been given more than enough time to tackle the continuing problems.

“We have given the Ministry of Education more than enough time to address these issues. Although, I have been informed that there is a plan I await the details. The BUT is very concerned about the welfare of the teachers and by extension the students. The school is so unsettled it is difficult for learning to take place. The Bahamas Union of Teachers is keeping a close eye on Patrick J Bethel High School Abaco.”

Mrs Wilson noted that in addition to the incident on Thursday, she has also received reports about other fights on the school’s campus.

In November, The Tribune understands that 14 separate fights allegedly occurred on the campus, which resulted in a lockdown and police involvement that week.

Dominique Russell, acting director of education, told this newspaper that from preliminary reports it is understood that the fights were a result of issues that spilled over from the community into the school.

The students who were involved in the arguments were suspended, according to Ms Russell.

Also, she said, there were plans for school officials, along with local police, to host a parent’s conference in the coming weeks. The acting director of education said the Ministry of Education is aiming to seek a “multi-dimensional approach” moving forward.

Last year, there was outrage about the teacher shortage at Patrick J Bethel.