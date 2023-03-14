US donates generators and reverse osmosis systems to NEMA for shelters

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United States government donated 28 generators that will be deployed to shelters in seven Family Islands and six reverse osmosis systems.

The official handover ceremony of disaster response equipment to support a national shelter programme was held yesterday where Myles Laroda, state minister for disaster preparedness, outlined the capabilities of the equipment.

“Today, we are gathered, once again, to accept and give thanks for the United States government’s very generous donation of 28 generators which will be installed with automatic transfer switches, carbon monoxide sensors and fire extinguishers,” he said.

“This support package costs approximately $600,000. The generators will be deployed to shelters in seven of our Family Islands. The islands receiving these generators for their shelters are Abaco, Acklins, Andros, Cat Island, Exuma, Mayaguana, and Crooked Island. The determination of which islands will be supplied with generators was made following inspections in 2022 of the 143 facilities that served as hurricane and emergency shelters throughout The Bahamas.

“US Northern Command has also partnered with the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) to secure a generator for the hurricane shelter/community centre that is currently under construction in Abaco. In addition to the generators that are being donated today, the US Northern Command is also donating six easy transportable reverse osmosis systems. These systems will allow for the rapid production of potable water for general use in remote areas,” Mr Laroda said.

Jon Smart, international engagement and acquisition division chief for the US Northern Command, boasted about the relationship the two nations have.

“This equipment supports the planning, mitigation, response and recovery before, during, and after an emergency or disaster. The equipment highlights the culture of preparedness that exists throughout The Bahamas. It also enhances and strengthens the movement towards climate resiliency here in The Bahamas,” he said.

“The turnover of the equipment is especially timely as the hurricane season approaches and it’s just around the corner. Northern Command is proud of the relationship we have with this great nation. It is a relationship that has grown over the last few years, which is due in no small part to the superb leadership within the administration and the hard work of the Bahamian people.”

Lance Posey, acting deputy chief of mission for the US Embassy, expressed the critical equipment and ongoing training engagements are vital to emergency management.

“As close friends and partners to The Bahamas, US government, US NORTHCOM and the US people don’t believe in simply showing up after disaster strikes. We know that the work done now is just as important as the work that you have yet to come. We’re here now and we’ll always be here ready to help side by side with our Bahamian neighbours.”