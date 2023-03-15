EDITORIAL: The dangerous side of marijuana

THE words of Dr Tameka Johnson-Dames deserve to be listened to.

Dr Johnson-Dames is on the front lines of dealing with patients suffering from mental illnesses.

She has worked at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for seven years, and her comments are timely, with the government still said to be considering legislation over the issue of marijuana.

Dr Johnson-Dames has conducted research into a possible association between cannabis use and psychosis in patients admitted to the facility – and believes there is a link.

She said that the use of cannabis “was associated with the conversion of a psychosis to a chronic psychotic illness”.

In other words, the use of the drug seems to have the capacity to exacerbate psychosis from which a patient already suffers.

The question then becomes, how do we deal with that?

Our country has a shortage of resources for dealing with mental health and substance abuse – with only one public in-patient substance abuse programme in the country as it stands.

Dr Johnson-Dames says the time to deal with that is now, “not waiting until the floodgates are open”.

As yet, we have yet to see any of that legislation, despite Attorney General Ryan Pinder saying last month that it had been finalised – after an extraordinarily lengthy process.

We do not know how much those floodgates will be opened. We do not know what consideration has been given into mental health issues such as the one highlighted by Dr Johnson-Dames. We do know that there are not enough resources now – and adding to the strain being felt by those resources will help no one.

If the government goes ahead with such legislation, the very least that should be done is making it subject to what they call a sin tax – a financial cost on the production and supply of whatever product is ultimately legally allowed, with the funds going towards bolstering the services available to help.

We have witnessed too many occasions when such drugs have had a negative effect on people’s lives – and the damage that can be done by marijuana to mental health. Our evidence has been up close – but anecdotal. Dr Johnson-Dames has been more methodical in her assessment.

There is the potential for great harm to a great many people if such legislation is passed – not all, but a significant amount.

We must proceed with great care, and great wisdom – but if the ultimate decision is made to proceed with such laws, then we must build into them a way of recouping the cost of the services that will be needed that are adversely affected.

So yes, we should listen to Dr Johnson-Dames. And we should consider that question – how do we deal with such consequences?

RF Business Outlook

Yesterday saw Baha Mar hosting the RF Business Outlook – and The Tribune was pleased to play its part in supporting the event.

One of our reporters, Youri Kemp, served as a moderator for the event and you will see in our pages today coverage from the day itself.

It served as an opportunity for many businesspeople to get to know each other better, and to catch up and discuss matters of interest.

But the speakers at the event also gave an important look forward to the future – on issues such as crypto currencies, the future of financing and the economy, and the future of The Bahamas.

Those two words, “the future”, played a key part, and it is precisely such events as these, bringing together the best and brightest of The Bahamas with leading speakers from around the world, that can lead us to our own future.

We salute RF Bank & Trust for its vision.