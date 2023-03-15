Munroe: Investigating officer on alleged student beatings

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A POLICE officer who allegedly beat students at the Bimini Primary School has been transferred, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday, adding that police will investigate the incident if there’s a report of a criminal offence.

On Friday, the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training said in a Facebook post that the Ministry of National Security had been requested to investigate the alleged actions of the officer, noting it had received a report of an incident at the school “resulting in the purported discipline of several boys at the school allegedly by a police officer”.

Before the weekly Cabinet meeting, Mr Munroe was asked about the investigation.

“The officer has been transferred from Bimini for community relations and the police will now investigate if there’s a report of criminal offence,” he told reporters.

He outlined some of the repercussions the officer could face.

“There are two types of repercussions a police officer can face whether as an allegation of misconduct. There are disciplinary ramifications, which are (different) from criminal ramifications, and then there’s aspects of criminal culpability. So the police can be put before a court.

“They might be found guilty, not guilty. Even if they’re found not guilty, there are disciplinary standards that don’t rise to the level of a crime, but still can call for the officer to be disciplined.”

Tanishka Sands, a woman identified as the mother of one of the students, spoke to ZNS’ Northern Edition about the incident.

“The principal - she didn’t answer. I called a teacher and she was like ‘Ok, he needed it’. And the principal called back after I sent her the picture with the bruises. She called back and she was the same way. Like ‘Oh, they got spanking because we said numerous times about the situation and nothing changed’. So she called a police (officer).”

She claimed the bruise on her child was so severe it looked black and purple.

Ms Sands recalled they went to the clinic and it was suggested he be sent to Nassau to get checked.

The newscast reported the woman’s son was too traumatised to return to school.

The ministry’s Facebook post did not detail the matter, but spoke about an investigation.

“The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training has received a report of an incident that occurred at Bimini Primary School, resulting in the purported discipline of several boys at the school allegedly by a police officer. The matter is under active investigation, which will result in swift and appropriate action,” the ministry said.

“Additionally, the Ministry of National Security has been requested to investigate the alleged actions of the relevant officer. The district superintendent with responsibility for Bimini met with the parents of the children concerned, and counselling sessions will be immediately implemented. The use of corporal punishment on school campuses is governed by the Safe Schools Protocol Manual and may only be administered under strict guidelines.”

Asked yesterday if the incident crossed the line of what police can do to help parents or school officials to help deal with unruly children, Mr Munroe said: “I don’t know the facts sufficiently to intelligently comment. The police have a function. They have a community policing function, I imagine that the Ministry of Education will be carrying out an investigation as to what has happened and the Royal Bahamas Police Force as well. If it is a school where there are issues with the student population, the police force now has what I like called school resource officers who are deployed to schools, these officers have particular training to be in a school environment.

“And so that would be an issue as well. When it was brought to my attention, one of my concerns, apart from the commissioner transferring the officers, was whether there was a need to send a school resource officer to Bimini if there’s an issue with that school. I’ve not heard anything further on it. I know that I’ve been notified that there is at least one school in Abaco that may require a school resource officer and there may be others through the Commonwealth.”