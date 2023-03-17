Genesis Academy hosting a two-day national pride event for independence celebration

GENESIS Academy hosted the first of two days of national pride events in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence yesterday.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin and Leslia Brice MP, with music by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band.

There was also a Junkanoo rushout by representatives from the One Family Junkanoo group.

The second day of events today will include a conversation with former Prime Minister Perry Christie, a reflection on Bahamian culture by Dr Nicolette Bethel, and workshops by Chris Justilien, Senator Quinton Lightbourne and Carlyle Bethel.

A closing ceremony will feature the Singing Bishop, Prophet Lawrence Rolle, as well as Pastor Simeon Outten, The Rahming Brothers and Bishop Denczil Rolle and Friends.

The public is invited to attend the closing ceremony, starting at noon and running until 1.30pm.