Texas A&M Aggies lead Island Relays Bahamas

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama: After the first day of competition, Texas A&M Aggies have surged in front in the two-day Island Relays Bahamas at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The Aggies lead in both the men and women's divisions following the first day of competition on Friday. They took control of the men’s division with 80 points, 25 more than the second place Oklahoma Sooners, who had 65 and held a slim one-point lead, 49-48, over the Arizona Wildcats in the ladies’ division.

Six teams make up the field of competition, which include the University of the Bahamas Mingoes, who sit in sixth place in both divisions.

The final day of competition will take place on Saturday, including some competition between the high school teams.

The other universities competing are the Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores, bringing more than 400 athletes to Grand Bahama and an additional 1,000 people in spectators.

The meet, organised by Marvin Henfield and Joyce Johnson, was intended to be staged in Grand Bahama in 2021, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Henfield said they are delighted to finally get it off the ground as they provide an economic boost to the island.