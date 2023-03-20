Cruise port 90 percent completed and expected to be ready for May completion

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE new Nassau Cruise Port is more than 90 percent completed, according to its chief executive officer Michael Maura who said the port’s opening remains on schedule for the last week of May.

Mr Maura on Friday led Transport and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby- Davis, other government officials and members of the media on a tour of the development.

Following the tour, Mr Maura told reporters: “We’re 100 per cent (completed) on the marine works, which obviously is the most important part. That’s in effect the cash register for the court, because that’s for the ships and the passengers and then we are about 90 percent (completed) in terms of our upland works.”

“Now, it’s a partnership with our tenants, obviously, because what we’re providing on the commercial areas is shelling for and so the tenants have to do their own fit out but everyone’s walking and rolling… so we’re excited.”

He said while the construction phase was not a walk in the park, it probably was the easiest part of the entire process.

“The challenging part of operating a facility of this size is, you know, dealing with the operational challenges, dealing with people and so forth and so from that perspective, we wanted to make sure we had clearly defined policies and procedures,” he added.

“And we also wanted to make sure that we had independent audit of those policies and procedures and so we embarked on five different ISOs - everything from health and safety, to event management because obviously, having this amphitheater, and having all of these events, fun events that are happening, we want to make sure that they are managed appropriately, and that experience is positive.”

Key features of the port include the arrivals terminal, the Junkanoo museum and the amphitheater among others, with more than $300m invested in the project to date.

For her part, Mrs Coleby- Davis hailed the port’s transformation, telling reporters “I think it’s going to be an awesome experience for our tourists and I’m excited.”

She also assured that when the port opens, transport operators will also be able to benefit.

“It’s important for me to make sure that every Bahamian gets a little piece (of the pie) and feels a little bit of entrepreneurial joy when this port opens. Our surrey drivers, they’re so dedicated to giving that horse and carriage experience and so I just wanted to just get reassured that there are some informational guidelines for tourists that may be interested, because they are going to be outside of the port.”

She added: “And for the taxi drivers, I just wanted to speak more so in everyone having a piece of the pie and so that we have a properly run and manage call up system and I’ve been assured that it is going to be in place.”

Asked yesterday if the port department planned to implement fees for vendors in the area, she replied: “Well, the port department has been doing a review of first our legislation, second our policy and then our partnership and our collaborative efforts.”

“And so, where we go from there would depend on what that review brings back to me. it’s a research process internally and they are producing a report for me ahead of the June/July budget period.”

“And so, I can’t say for sure that any increases are at the top of our mind right now. I just know that we want to make sure that we are doing our checks and balances properly so that the experience is a safe one and that many persons return to support the persons that are licenced and registered by the port department.”