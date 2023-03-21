Climate Change outlook grim, especially for small island states

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A new United Nations report offers a troubling assessment of a world running out of time to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a body of experts convened by the UN, released its most comprehensive report yesterday, reiterating that small island states like The Bahamas will struggle the most to adapt to climate change impacts.

The report, an authoritative summary of the latest scientific conclusions about climate change, concludes it is still possible to stop temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees by 2030 but that the world is likely to miss this target.

“Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health,” the report says with “very high confidence”.

“There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”

The report says that “deep, rapid and sustained mitigation and accelerated implementation of adaptation actions in this decade” are required to reduce projected losses and damages.

“Rapid and far-reaching transitions across all sectors and systems are necessary to achieve deep and sustained emissions reductions and secure a livable and sustainable future for all,” it adds.

World leaders and advocates reacted with alarm to the report.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez said all countries and economic sectors must “massively fast-track climate efforts.” He proposed a Climate Solidarity Pact where G-20 countries would make an extra effort to cut emissions and where wealthier countries would mobilise resources to support emerging economies.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has made climate change a signature issue of his government, urging large emitters of greenhouse gases to reduce emissions through decisive action.