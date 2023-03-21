FACE TO FACE: This Women’s History month be inspired, be encouraged and most of all ‘Keep Going’

By FELICITY DARVILLE

THERE is power in 11 women coming together to share some of their most personal stories of life’s trials that turned into triumph. It’s liberating for them, and motivating for all who they share their stories with. By giving real-life accounts of the things they endured and what they overcame, these women prove anyone could do the same. This month, Women’s History Month, the author Aisha Wonderfull decided to celebrate this group of women - all from different backgrounds, ethnicities and countries - who joined forces to produce the book anthology, Keep Going.

Dedicated to “all women who have their eyes set on a brighter future”, Keep Going is designed to change lives, one reader at a time. The Keep Going Virtual Conference, held March 14 and 15, brought together men and women from around the world to hear first-hand from the authors.

Aisha produced this book under her company, Universal Impact Press, making this the third anthology for the company. Yellow Elders was a special project honouring Bahamian women - matriarchs and community leaders. Authors collaborated to celebrate the women in their lives, and share unique aspects of Bahamian culture. Our Fathers was the second anthology, and in a similar fashion, this book highlighted Bahmian patriarchs and men of substance in the lives of the authors.

This time around, Aisha Wonderfull decided to invite ten women - including me - to join her in a journey of baring the soul to find the nuggets of wisdom that women need to help them get through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

She said of the book: “As a native of The Bahamas, Keep Going is truly an example of the Bahamian motto to move ‘Forward, Upward, Onward, Together!’.

“Through this book, I have linked arms and held hands with these nine amazing co-authors as we have done just that... by stepping forward together to share our stories with you. I know that as you read through this book, the stories and examples of these amazing and powerful women will touch a chord deep inside of you. And undoubtedly, you will remember your own strength, your own power that has been instilled and passed down to you.”

As a writer, I have written for an extensive range of products, including news and magazine articles, speeches and poems. I have helped others edit their books and even lent a hand in writing. But on this occasion, I had the opportunity to become an author of a best selling book that fulfils my dream of becoming an author, while working with a group of phenomenal women who have taught me so much along the way.

On the topic of “Mental and Emotional Well-Being”, Ednica Newbold and Kay Charlton Clare help those who know what it is to be depressed, dejected, and ready to give up. Abuse, grief, loss of income, and other challenges can change a once happy person into someone they don’t even recognise.

“Life can be so chaotic that sometimes, we forget to breathe,” says Ednica.

“Most of us are so wrapped up in the routine of striving and surviving that we retreat and resume our days without taking intentional breaths. Whatever is going on right now, take a moment to escape from your reality and in 5,6,7,8... breathe!”

“In our life, we women experience hurt in so many ways,” Kay shared, “In relationships, families, losing a loved one, being betrayed, and in so, so many ways.”

“So many people have been affected by hurt and over time, the hurt developed into hate. We have totally missed the way to keep going instead of keep blaming. It’s time for us to rise above our feelings and see life in the fragile state that it meets us. Let us avoid blaming others for how we take things and start expressing how the situation made us feel.”

I had the honour of presenting the second chapter: “Money, Wealth and Abundance”. In this chapter, I explain how faith and synchronicity came together to make a miracle happen for me when I needed most, and money appeared for me. I have found that big and little miracles happen every day when you live in a state of gratefulness.

I share a part of the responsibilities of being a parent: “Children have the most beautiful eyes … so innocent and pure. They can melt your heart in a minute. You know that they are depending on you. But you must not translate that responsibility into a burden. You must not let that pressure weigh you down. Give it all to God. Don’t forget that you, yourself, are a child. You are a child of your Creator. Oftentimes, we forget that. We think we have no one to turn to. We forget that the One we can turn to is the Creator of us all! You cannot tap into a bigger source than that!”

Virginia Somerville reminds us that in our lives, more than one challenge will present itself, as she wrote in the chapter “Relationships”.

“We all find ourselves changing our priorities... it is part of the progression in this life,” she explained.

“Remember the adage that you can never sit still. If you are not moving forward, then you are moving backward. I hate the feeling of retreating. It’s like admitting I failed. The important thing to remember is that you pick yourself up. Look ahead and decide that today will have at least one positive thing occur. As simple as getting out of bed and brushing your teeth and dressing for the day.”

Author Krista Barr Bastian knows all about tough circumstances explained that in order to keep going in spite of tough circumstances, one must build resilience and perseverance.

“As with any journey,” she said, “There are mountains and valleys.”

“However, we must learn that neither the mountain nor the valley should be considered in isolation. Instead, they are all a part of bigger, wider, deeper picture - a beautiful rendition of the faithfulness of God manifesting as purpose in our lives.”

Olivia Munroe Ferguson and Tashoy Walters also spoke on the topic “Resilience and Perseverance”.

Traveling on my life’s journey, I was met with so many obstacles that could have hindered me from progressing in life,” Olivia explained.

“Instead of laying down and playing dead, I stood up and kept on fighting. Every obstacle was used for my advantage. As your praises go up the blessings will come down. In my life, I have found that not to just be a saying, but a reality. You have to be practical and consistent with gratification.”

“Yes, sometimes the things we go through in life may want to break us down,” Tashoy added.

“We can pause for a moment; it’s okay to pause. It’s okay to take a break. It’s okay to take that time alone. It’s okay to take time to heal. It’s okay to take time to rest. But what we don’t do is stop. The only thing that we stop doing is anything that hurts us and does not bring us joy, cause trauma and may keep us away from what we are supposed to have fulfilled on this Earth. That’s what we stop. To keep going, you have to be sure in who you are. Once you get the baseline of certainty, nothing no one and no thing can get in your way.”

The final chapters deal with spirituality, and the three ladies presenting in them share compelling stories.

Alicia Hernandez learnt how to look beyond the pain of the present circumstance to see the bigger picture. If people going through trials remember to look beyond where they are, they would be able to ‘keep going’.

“It is important to remember that the pain we feel is not the end, because there is so much more to life than loss, and some things must end for others to begin,” she explained.

“It is not always easy, but it is always possible to overcome those moments that threaten to consume us. It can’t be done alone but thankfully the only one we need on our side is on our side; all we have to do is ask for help.”

Author CR Lundy shared an experience that many church-goers faced at some point in their lives. She was “churched out”.

“I identify ‘churched out’ to feeling overly dictated to and mandated by church leadership, and some membership, to rules, regulations and orders that are exaggerated and have nothing to do with The Almighty’s commandments, principles and precepts,” she said.

On her journey to spirituality, giving up could have sent her down a totally different road, but she kept going until she found God through her own understanding.

In the final chapter, Denise D. Beneby speaks on “unwavering faith”. Her consistent studying of the Bible gave her nuggets of wisdom she could pull from in any situation. As she shares her personal story of struggle, she remained confident in her ability to overcome it, recalling Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”.

“With the confidence this scripture provides, one can persevere through life’s challenges,” she said.

As women all over the world meet, unite, and empower each other this Women’s History Month, we, as authors of “Keep Going”, encourage you to never give up on your dreams, and find sources of inspiration in the stories we tell.

Keep Going is “a collection of inspirational stories and practical advice for women to persevere powerfully through challenges and create magic out of any mess”!

Find Keep Going on Amazon, or contact Felicity Darville on Facebook for future information on an official book signing event.

For more information on how you too can share your story and become a bestselling author, connect with Aisha Wonderfull on Facebook or visit www.universalimpactpress.com.