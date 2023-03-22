Police seize marijuana while on patrol

Police announced the seizure of a quantity of marijuana during patrols by the dog section on Tuesday. Shortly before 6pm, officers in the area of East Street south, near Domingo Heights, conducted a search of an open yard and found an estimated eight ounces of marijuana with a street value of $520. No arrests were made.

• A 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile, both of Nassau Village, were arrested on Wednesday morning for possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. Shortly after 1.10am, officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to shots being discharged in the area of Verbena Street, off Mackey Street. On arrival, 12 spent 9mm casings were recovered. Acting on intelligence, officers attached to Operation Ceasefire arrested the two males at their residences.

• The Mobile Division arrested six suspects over a 24-hour period for stealing from a vehicle and outstanding warrants. A total of 136 vehicles were stopped and searched during the period, and 63 drivers were cited for traffic infractions.

• Police in Grand Bahama arrested a 25-year-old man of Emerald Bay for possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition on Tuesday. Shortly after 11pm, officers acting on information went to a business on East Atlantic Drive. A man dressed in dark clothing was searched and officers found a pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition.

• Two men were arrested by Grand Bahama police for possession of dangerous drugs on Tuesday. Shortly after noon, officers on patrol in the area of West Beach Drive, Midshipman Road, stopped a black Nissan Fuga with two male occupants, aged 41 and 33. A quantity of suspected Indian Hemp was discovered during a search. The weight and value is unknown at present.