Police seize suspected drugs worth $286,600

SUSPECTED drugs worth more than a quarter of a million dollars have been seized at a freight building at Windsor Field.

Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, police officers conducted a search of the Bahamas Customs Cargo Freight building, with the assistance of police dogs.

The search uncovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana. The drugs have a weight of 140lb and an estimated street value of $286,600.

No arrests were made, and investigations are continuing.