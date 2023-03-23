0

Police seize suspected drugs worth $286,600

As of Thursday, March 23, 2023

SUSPECTED drugs worth more than a quarter of a million dollars have been seized at a freight building at Windsor Field.

Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, police officers conducted a search of the Bahamas Customs Cargo Freight building, with the assistance of police dogs.

The search uncovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana. The drugs have a weight of 140lb and an estimated street value of $286,600.

No arrests were made, and investigations are continuing.

Comments

Flyingfish 6 hours, 10 minutes ago

Drugs at a customs facility, Who would of thought? Somebody was supposed to waive that through, hopefully they find them. Now if only they could find the gun stache

