Police seize suspected drugs worth $286,600

SUSPECTED drugs worth more than a quarter of a million dollars have been seized at a freight building at Windsor Field.
Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, police officers conducted a search of the Bahamas Customs Cargo Freight building, with the assistance of police dogs.
The search uncovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana. The drugs have a weight of 140lb and an estimated street value of $286,600.
No arrests were made, and investigations are continuing.
Flyingfish 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Drugs at a customs facility, Who would of thought? Somebody was supposed to waive that through, hopefully they find them. Now if only they could find the gun stache
