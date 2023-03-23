Search continues for two men from Bimini missing at sea

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MULTIPLE agencies are still searching for two Bimini men who went missing at sea on Monday.

Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) official Eddie Whan said the US Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and private boat charters have been unsuccessful so far in their search for the men, James Toote, 31, and Naz’r Robins, 25.

Police reported that the men left Grand Bahama for Bimini on Monday aboard a 24ft white and blue sports vessel. Shortly after 12am that day, authorities received a report that the men failed to arrive in Bimini.

“Unfortunately, the last two-and-a-half days out there have not been pleasant,” Mr Whan said. “I just came into Bimini in a boat and it is rough out there. So, we are trying our best and we are searching.”