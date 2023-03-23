Six pit bull attack ends with two euthanised

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO pit bulls will be euthanised after attacking a woman, leaving her hospitalised with severe injuries.

Animal Control Services has authorised the Humane Society of Grand Bahama to euthanise the dogs.

Following the attack, stakeholders met Tuesday to discuss solutions to various animal-related issues in Grand Bahama.

The two dogs, described as large, cross-bred pit bulls weighing 90-100lb, were among six pit bulls that attacked a woman and a man walking on Balao Road shortly after 8am on Friday, according to police.

Elliot Hepburn, a 63-year-old Freeport man, has been charged with two counts of allowing a dangerous dog to be at large, two counts of having an unlicensed dog, one count of negligently causing harm and one count of negligently causing grievous harm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His case was adjourned to June 19, 2023.