Clubs and Societies – March 24th

Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas

The Antique Auto Club held an art show at last weekend’s car show - and the winners have been chosen in four categories, each with a 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

The winners have been invited, together with their families and friends, principals, to come out for the price giving, tomorrow from noon to 1.30pm.

Antique cars will be present for the kids to sit in and have their pictures taken.

Rotaract Club of East Nassau

In the spirit of World Rotaract Week which was observed on March 13-19, celebrating 55 years of service, fellowship and community building, the Rotaract Club of East Nassau chose an innovated route by partnering with the Bahamas National Trust to conduct the “Remove & Restore: The Wetlands Restoration Project”.

The project focused on educating the public on some of the damage that is being done to the wetlands through the group’s social media pages and hands on work to restore and maintain these natural resources.

Bahamian wetlands are one of the most invaluable resources that our small islands have.

Wetlands have many benefits to humans such as erosion control, flood abatement, improved water quality and they serve as a habitat for game animals.

However, the wetlands in particular our National Parks and Ponds are being threatened by invasive plant species which destroy food sources for native animals, reduce the diversity in the area, create coastal erosion and compete with native plants species for resources.

Plants such as Jumbay, Australian Pine, and Brazilian Pepper are three highly aggressive invasive plants which threaten our ponds.

On March 18, 2023, members of the Rotaract Club of East Nassau and the Bahamas National Trust conducted a clean-up and removal event at the Harold and Wilson Pond National Park.

The group was joined by members of the Pride Estates Community Association. Collectively, the group was able to remove nearly 100 yards of invasive species along with debri and trash.

The Rotaract Club of East Nassau encourages members of the community to become familiar with these plants and to remove them from their immediate surroundings.

Rotary Club of South- East Nassau

The Rotary Club of South-East Nassau will hold its Fun Run Walk event on Saturday, Martch 25, starting at 5am.

The route runs from Rotary Park at Western Esplanade to Goodman’s Bay and back.

Corporate registration is available for $1,500 (gold), $1,000 (silver), $500 (bronze), and $300 (supporting).

Individual registration costs $20 or free for children under 12.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Young Women’s Christian Association

THE YWCA has rolled out its effervescent chess programme with the “Game of Kings”, “King of All Games” or “Game of Life” being tutored every Saturday from 3-4.30pm for males and females, ages eight to 100, at the YWCA Activity Hall, Dolphin Drive. Tutor: Antoinette Seymour, multi-time (first and only female) National Chess Champion, Chess Olympiad title holder, first University of The Bahamas Archivist, and youngest COB graduate ever.

Tutoring also occurs every Monday from 6-7.30pm at the Fort Charlotte Community Centre. Do call Ms Seymour at 816-3709 for participation details.