Miller encourages students to be good stewards of the environment at tree planting ceremony

A TREE planting ceremony took place in Freeport yesterday - with Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller stressing the importance of forests.

Mr Miller travelled to Freeport with members of the Forestry Unit yesterday and, as part of International Day of Forests, observed on Tuesday, the minister participated in the planting of a Yellow Elder and Lignum Vitae trees at the Jack Hayward Junior High School.

Mr Miller said pine forests in Grand Bahama, Abaco and North Andros are extremely important as a major source of fresh water, as well as a habitat for migratory birds. Mr Miller said this is why those islands have the largest fresh water resources in the country.

He said: “Our forests … are extremely important for new developments in the field of medicine – we call it bush medicine.”

He said trees such as catnip, five fingers, love vine, madeira bark, and kamalame are used to make bush teas to cure many illnesses and ailments.

“I grew up drinking that,” the minster recalled of his childhood days in Eleuthera.

Mr Miller said mangroves also provide medicinal benefits to treat cuts and bruises, treat skin problems, and gastrointestinal issues.

The minister urged students to consider pursuing careers in forestry, adding: “We must be environment stewards when it comes to protecting and conserving our forests. From treating physical ailments to providing mental illness relief, our forests act as direct lines to health.”

He said through new environmental management policies and laws created by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources will ensure The Bahamas has forests for generations to come.

“I want to plant this in your hearts, minds and spirits, you are growing up in a beautiful country. One day … we will be gone; we are preparing you today to pass the country onto you, and we want you to become stewards and good caretakers of the environment, ocean, forests; and the land,” Mr Miller said.

Senior Forestry Officer Danielle Hanek, said: “We came to GB to highlight the restoration efforts after Hurricane Dorian and to highlight the importance of trees.”

She reported that the damaged pine forests on Grand Bahama are showing signs of regeneration.

She said: “So even though it could be discouraging four years post Dorian, especially in East End where you see all the damage and standing dead trees and it looks like all the forests are gone, actually, it is not, it is just changed. And so, we have regeneration of the young pine trees.

“It means that the environment is catching itself, and that the salinity is going down. It means that it is restoring itself naturally, which is great.”