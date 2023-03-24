New airport terminal to ‘revitalise’ Cat Island

By Lynaire Munnings

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A NEW multi-million dollar airport in Cat Island will feature modern and sustainable designs, part of a larger plan to boost investments and revitalise the island, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, officials revealed $8m to $10m will be spent on the airport’s terminal building while an additional $6m to $8m will be spent on the airstrip.

Mr Davis, the MP for Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay, said the project is expected to be completed in two years.

Officials did not reveal the contractors for the project.

“We are satisfied that we will be able to get this done, either through borrowings and funding by way of revenue receipts and that’s all I’ll say right now,” Mr Davis said.

“We are well on the way, we should have the contractor signed up within the next week and a half I think, and he will be mobilised shortly thereafter and the work will begin.”

Mr Davis said the facility will be a tier two airport, meaning “it will serve as a port of entry, with customs and immigration services, and will be equipped with a state-of-the-art station”.

He said the airport will feature solar panels, smart lighting, and rainwater collection.

“Our history and culture will be on full display as well, with regatta-inspired decorations and multiple opportunities for local entrepreneurs to exhibit their products,” he said.

“A new airport, my friends, means much more than increased travel capacity for Cat Island. This infrastructural upgrade promises to attract new investments, revitalise old industries, and catalyst new ones. I hope new opportunities here will mean more of our young people can stay and build their lives here, and I believe these same new opportunities will act as an incentive for native Cat Islanders to return home.”

Foreshadowing further investment in the island, Mr Davis said a contract to pave 70 miles of the main road will go to Cabinet for signing next week.

“At the peak of these roadworks, some 70 Cat Islanders will be employed,” he said.