Wynn: 12-storey project will be ‘elegant addition’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Goodman’s Bay developer yesterday pledged that its second phase 12-storey penthouse complex will be an “elegant addition” to the West Bay Street skyline.

Randy Hart, the Wynn Group’s vice-president, told Tribune Business that construction on Goldwynn’s next stage will start by summer 2023 and suggested the project’s height is unlikely to run into significant opposition.

“From my window on Cable Beach from the Goldwynn I see multiple buildings, including Aqualina and other ones that are the exact same heights,” he said. “This strip of beachfront here was re-zoned for commercial development and, to my knowledge, we’re not the only ones who are moving forward with development plans to put 12-storey buildings on the shoreline here.

“This particular project we think will be similar in terms of the design of the Goldwynn in the sense that it will be a very high-end and elegant design that fits with the shoreline.”

The Penthouses at GoldWynn will feature 35 residential units but and not include a hotel component. “When we did Goldwynn there was some apprehension on the island and even some opposition,” Mr Hart recalled.

“I think we had demonstrated with this building that it could be done very tastefully, and something that complements the shoreline and something that adds to the tourism product on the island in a respectful and tasteful way. And that’s what we’ve achieved and now it’s done.

“This will be a very elegant addition to the shoreline and, also in terms of density, it would be lower than some of the other buildings on Cable Beach with only 35 units. The building has already gone through the Town Planning Committee and other governmental agencies, and has received the approval of the authorities.”

Goldwynn’s phase two has generated a “strong response” to its initial offerings. “We feel it validates the luxury market here in The Bahamas and Nassau, in particular, and is a sign of a robust real estate market and confidence in the economy here,” Mr Hart added. “We are building on the brand and the quality of the product we did in phase one.

“We don’t want to be dismissive of the environmental issues, but the main issues with this building is the parking, the density, which is why we reduced the density significantly. We’re not altering the shoreline in any way or interfering with the beach area in any way. So really, in terms of the environmental, it’s just a repetition of what we did in phase one.”

Realtors are already marketing the penthouse complex. One said: “Wynn Development officially introduced the ‘Penthouses at GoldWynn’ (phase two), Nassau’s newest and most exciting 12-storey contemporary beachfront edifice comprising 35 superbly-designed luxury beachfront residences.

“With escrow reservations already being submitted we want to make sure that you are one of the fortunate few to participate in this pre-construction offering prior to release to the general public.”