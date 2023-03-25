Keith Bell calls for increased productivity in labour force

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell called for increased productivity in the labour force on Friday, saying that the lack thereof has contributed to the high number of work permits issued each year.

Mr Bell was speaking at the annual general assembly meeting of the National Tripartite Council (NTC), held at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road.

During his keynote speech, Mr Bell acknowledged the need for more work to be done regarding implementing the government's policies on labour relations.

However, he urged that “specific and concrete recommendations” be given to increase productivity within the Bahamian labour force.

“Although it is not on the agenda, I am seeking your specific and concrete recommendations on increasing productivity in the workplace,” said Mr Bell.

“It is something that we cannot legislate but we have to ensure that the increase in minimum wage corresponds with an increase in productivity in the workplace, especially as we move towards a livable wage.

He continued: “This is a special concern to me as the Minister of Labour and Immigration and part of the reason in some respect, why we have to issue so much work permits in this country every year. This is a matter that must be addressed rather sooner than later.”

He noted that there are plans to host a roundtable discussion to formulate a national policy on the granting of work permits within the country.

Unable to give a definitive date, Mr Bell said the discussion is expected to be between the months of July and August.

He also credited the NTC for its role in the recent increase in the minimum wage. Since the introduction of the minimum wage increase, there have been no reports of layoffs or redundancies to date, according to Mr Bell.

Additionally, he noted that NTC is presently conducting research for the transformation of The Bahamas Industrial Tribunal and the enactment of the Industrial Court Bill 2023.

The Labour Minister also presented the NTC’s annual report for July 2021 to June 2022 to be tabled in the House of Assembly.