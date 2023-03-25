Man admits failing to charge electronic monitoring device

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for murder was fined $1,250 in court on Friday after he admitted to failing to charge his electronic monitoring device (EMD) five times.

Owen Williams, 22, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on five counts of violation of bail conditions.

These charges are in connection with bail granted by the Supreme Court for Forbes' alleged involvement in the death of Richard Fowler in Fox Hill on February 12, 2019.

While on release for these charges in New Providence from January 21 to February 23 Williams failed to charge his EMD on five occasions.

In court the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

As such Magistrate Kelly sentenced Williams to pay a total fine of $1,250 or risk six months in prison for the offence.