Man arrested on rape accusation in Exuma

A SUSPECTED rape is being investigated in Exuma, which reportedly took place on Saturday.

Police said that shortly after 4.30am, the victim caught a ride with a man known to her from a nightclub in the area of the Airport Road.

During that journey, police said the man diverted and parked his vehicle at the front of a residence in the Boulevard Road area and sexually assaulted the victim, before pushing the victim out of the vehicle and leaving her stranded.

The woman contacted a relative and reported the incident to the police and the man was arrested. Investigations continue.

• A 29-year-old man was left in hospital after being shot on Friday. The man, of Hospital Lane, was reportedly near a business establishment on that road when, shortly after 10pm, he was approached by occupants of a black Honda note. The male attackers produced firearms, shot the victim and fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction. The vehicle was found abandoned on Hay Street a short time later with three firearms inside and a quantity of ammunition. The victim was taken to hospital, where he was said to be in serious condition.

• A teenager is in hospital after being shot on Friday in the Farrington Road area.

At 12.32pm, the victim, while in the area of Myrtle Street, was approached by a male known to him, who produced a firearm and shot him in the leg. The attacker then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle, where he was in serious condition.

• Police are investigating a reported kidnapping and armed robbery on Thursday in Grand Bahama.

Shortly after 9pm, while on a basketball court in Coral Gardens, a man was approached by two men armed with a high-powered weapon and a knife, who reportedly ordered him into the back seat of his blue Nissan March and drove to an area near the Airport Road. While there, the victim was able to open the door and escape into nearby bushes.

The suspects then drove off in the vehicle, which also contained his wallet and un unknown amount of cash.

The suspects were described as slim, with dark complexions, and 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall.

In another incident an hour later, a man was robbed outside his home in the Garden Villas area by two men who exited a blue Nissah March and approached him, armed with high-powered weapons. The victim ran away and hid but on returning to his home found that $80 in cash had been stolen from his kitchen counter.

• A police chase ended with four young suspects being arrested on Saturday for possession of dangerous drugs. Shortly after 1am, during saturation patrols in the Pinewood Gardens area, officers say the occupants of a burgundy Nissan Cube acting suspiciously on seeing a marked police vehicle. The Cube sped off to the east in an attempt to evade officers. A pursuit followed until the vehicle shortly came to a stop on Pigeon Plum Street. A search of the vehicle found a quantity of suspected marijuana and the occupants of the car, an 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and two juvenile males were detained in custody.