$40m industrial agreement with BPSU signed

By Lynaire Munnings

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

UP TO 4,000 union members could benefit after a $40m industrial agreement was signed with the Bahamas Public Services Union yesterday.

The three-year deal will increase allowances and salary scales, and covers the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

Officials said salary bumps would allow many public servants to receive four to five incremental payments per year in addition to their usual increments.

The disturbance allowance has been increased from $1,200 to 1,500 per year. The transport allowance has been increased from $250 per month to $300 per month, and casual mileage has been increased from $2 per mile to $3 per mile.

Officials said the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Department of Correctional Services trainees will now receive a $20,000 annual salary, up from their previous $18,000 salary.

BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson said there are still some outstanding matters affecting his members.

He said he is seeking hazardous allowance or insurance coverage for security officers and staff of the meteorology office.

Public Service State Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the Davis administration had completed 16 agreements since coming to office.

“We not only attempt to improve their benefits, (but) their work environment and working conditions as well,” she said. “There’s still a lot more to be done in the line of promotions, upskilling and moving up in the public service.

“And also, more importantly, a conversation that we’ll continue with trade unions across the country is how we can look to amend and revise policies that may be hampering or impeding the process of our public servants.”