Casuarina Bridge opens bringing residents of East Grand Bahama some relief

THE Casuarina Bridge reopened yesterday to the relief of many residents who live “Over the Bridge” and in East Grand Bahama.

The Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO) has advised that construction work will continue on the bridge, and only vehicles of five tons or less should utilise the bridge.

Trucks in excess of five tons are directed to the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge to access all eastern island properties.

The company apologised for any inconvenience and thanked the motoring public for their patience as they continue with the necessary construction repairs.

In early March, a concerned resident raised concerns over the long delay of repairs and demanded answers on when work would be completed there.

Initial repairs began in November 2021, and was estimated to be a 30-day project. However, the constant openings and closures left residents frustrated.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson had also expressed concerns over the lack of lighting in the area.

On Tuesday, LUSCO held a town meeting with the affected residents to inform them of developments and updates concerning the repairs to the bridge.

Charisse Brown, CEO of LUSCO and the GB Development Company, attended the meeting.

MP Thompson said the meeting was productive and provided residents an opportunity to voice their concerns to the relevant authorities.