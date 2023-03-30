How you can beat the job interview

You have finally done it. You wrote the perfect resume, nailed your application letter, and now you have the job interview in just a few days. This is exciting, but also nerve-wracking. A positive impression has to be made if you wish to land the post, but how can you do that if you have never had a successful interview?

Here are a few tips on how to win a job interview.

Practice ahead of time

Think of an interview as an audition. If you were going to audition for a role as an actor or actress, you would want to practice ahead of time, right? This is no different.

When you are practicing, try and use some of your friends or family members as props so as to feel comfortable. Remember that many employers will go “off-script” during interviews, so keep an open mind.

Dress for the Job

Common wisdom says to “dress for the job that you want”, and there is some truth to that. This does not mean that you dress too formally, but are presentable - even if the dress code is casual. You never want to show up at an interview with stained or wrinkled clothing.

Assert confidence

When you arrive at the interview, try to maintain an air of confidence even if you are feeling nervous. Hold your head up high, smile and shake the interviewer’s hand - but only if that is appropriate.

Bear in mind that your interviewer expects you to be nervous. However, they expect you to push through the nerves.

Eye contact

For many, making eye contact is challenging. However, try to maintain eye contact as it exudes confidence, or look down at your resume sometimes.

Bring notes

Speaking of notes, always bring them as it make you seem more prepared. Use them as a strong starting point when answering questions.

Always amplify your strong suits

During interviews, it may seem as if employers ask questions that wish you speak negatively about yourself. For example, the dreaded: “What is your biggest weakness?” Do not be fooled: This is actually an opportunity for you to shine and talk about your strengths.

This does not mean that you should be inauthentic. Do not respond with phrases such as: “My biggest weakness is that I am a workaholic.” This is not what the employer wants to hear, and you will be one of hundreds of people who have responded with this answer.

You can talk about how you have learned to break down each task into smaller tasks so that you are able to complete them with ease.

Be prepared to ask questions

Did you know that an interview is also an opportunity to interview your potential employer? Good employers love when interviewees express extra interest in their business, and you might learn something that makes the job more or less appealing.

Be sure to ask what a typical day would look like if you were to accept the position, and about the company’s culture etc, but take the answers with a grain of salt.

Follow Up

Following up after an interview is acceptable. You can send a ‘thank-you’ note the day after stating how much you appreciate getting to know more about the position.

Nonetheless, if you are unsuccessful, be sure to send a note asking for feedback as it may make you feel more comfortable, especially knowing that the interview was impressive. Ultimately, learning how to ace a job interview may take some trial and errors,but do not become discouraged if your first interview is unsuccessful.

Most successful people never made it in one go. They needed many attempts before they achieved their objective. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

