Fuel margin solutions still being discussed

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Clint Watson said petroleum wholesalers met government officials on Wednesday as the Davis administration grapples with addressing retailers’ concerns.

The meeting came as retailers consider action in view of the government’s failure to increase gasoline and diesel margins, saying they cannot sufficiently cover rising operating costs.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Mr Watson said following Wednesday’s meeting with petroleum wholesalers, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and senior government officials will discuss the way forward to balance the interests of everyone.

“So, government would have met with wholesalers last evening (Wednesday) and then the next process is to discuss with the prime minister what was discussed in those meetings so a determination can be made and then a meeting again with the retailers,” Mr Watson.

He said Mr Davis is expected to be updated by the weekend before the followup meetings.

Gas retailers have repeatedly threatened action if the government fails to address its concerns, but so far they have not delivered on their threats.

Raymond Jones, president of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association, told reporters earlier this month his group plans to reduce operating costs to stay afloat, which could mean cutting back business hours and staff layoffs, among other things. He urged the public “to stay tuned”.

“We need to be treated as every other business and every other investor in the country that was afforded the ability to make money to get a return on investment,” he said. “We cannot continue with this anymore.

“The government said the same thing when they imposed and passed on the cost of electricity last year and we understand why they do that. But we, as investors and operators, entrepreneurs need the same rights and responsibility that we can actually pay our staff, operate our businesses and take some money home to live a reasonable life and that’s why the government introduced the liveable wage.