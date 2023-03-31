NFA: Tighter laws lead to responsible gun ownership

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE National Firearms Association Bahamas supports tighter regulations for licensed firearm ownership.

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe said on Wednesday the government would toughen requirements for obtaining and keeping licensed firearms, adding owners will be required to periodically show they can safely use the weapons, among other things.

Critics, some who believe gun laws should be loosened to help people fight criminals, blasted the minister on social media for wanting to tighten licensed firearm ownership rules.

However, the NFA’s leaders say stricter regulations will encourage responsible gun ownership.

Malvin Gordon, president of the NFA, said: “I think (the minister) was speaking more to the fact that the goal of the government is to make sure persons who have firearms licenses are every year in some way made accountable where they have to show they still have possession of this firearm, they have some kind of training as it relates to this firearm.”

“You have this licensed firearm for the last ten years but what have you actually done? Have you gotten any formal training? How many times a year do you have this firearm inspected to make sure that it’s in good condition? That’s some of the things that we’ve been in discussions with government to work on these things. Everybody keeps talking about the fact that they want to get a firearm to protect themselves or businessmen who want to do it for their businesses, but yeah, are you trained?

According to the NFA, there are more than 40,000 licenced firearms in the country. The organisation’s website says it is dedicated to promoting firearm safety and knowledge and providing training for civilians and law enforcement.

“It’s about responsible ownership,” said NFA director Gamal Newry. “You got a firearm licence, how did you get it? How are you trained? Do you understand the legal implications, the ethical implications of using that firearm, whether it’s for defence, hunting or for competition? How do you manage that process? That’s what we gathered from (the minister’s) comments yesterday.”