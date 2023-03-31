Two-and-a-half year sentence for stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 2½ years in prison on Friday after admitting to stealing over $2,000 worth of property from a restaurant on Market Street, twice in the same month.

Nicolar Moss, 32, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of shopbreaking and two counts of stealing.

Between March 14–15 it is said that Moss broke into Da Junkanoo on Market Street and stole $1,185 worth of inventory.

Then in the timeframe of March 28–29 Moss again broke into the same restaurant and stole a kit of snapper valued at $1,200 belonging to Wendy Armbrister.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to all charges against him. Magistrate McKinney sentenced Moss to serve a two and a half year sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.