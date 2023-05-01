THE BIG QUESTION: The minimum age of employment – what are your thoughts?

With a proposal to raise the minimum age of employment to 16 in the news, what are your thoughts on children in the workplace?
What age was your first job? If it was under 16, do you feel it benefitted you or did you feel exploited?
Post your answers in the comments section below . . .
Comments
mandela 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
At age 14 the only job they should have is a summer job.
GodSpeed 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
I was 15 when I had my first job at McDonalds, I think it was a benefit and a good experience to get a taste of the real world, after school hours and the weekend. When I had enough I quit and I had saved a good chunk of money by then, was young so I had the energy, didn't feel exploited at all.
