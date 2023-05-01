The birth of the police force in The Bahamas

By CORPORAL 3599 C JOHNSON

& CONSTABLE 2641 R FOX

LAW and order are essential for peace in any civilisation, and The Bahamas is no different. In 1729, the British Crown designated John Gamble as The Bahamas' first Magistrate to combat increased crime on the islands, mainly New Providence. He oversaw the maintenance of law and order with the assistance of any Constable he had the right to appoint. At the time, the sole function of a Constable was to carry out any legal instructions issued to them by a Magistrate or any other government official.

The Night Guards, a group of men whose primary function was to protect the businesses and homes of the free population, were also under the supervision of the Magistrate. By 1799, the General Assembly granted Constables in New Providence the same powers as their counterparts in England. However, crime continued to increase, requiring more Constables, so the relevant officials appointed more of them to serve in all districts throughout New Providence.

Additionally, a group of soldiers drawn from several ethnic groups in Africa and the Caribbean, known as the West Indian Regiment, was also stationed in New Providence. Although three independent entities were assisting with law enforcement, there was no actual Police Force.

With the abolition of slavery in 1838, there was a need for reform in the independently established justice systems. Hence, on February 20, 1840, the Governor of The Bahamas, Sir Francis Cockburn, prepared a legal proposal after he conducted a thorough investigation and examination with the authorities in England. Under this proposed Act, Constables in New Providence would report to an Inspector General instead of a Magistrate. A provision was made, however, that granted a Magistrate the authority to maintain order throughout the islands in the absence of the Inspector General.

On March 1, 1840, The Bahamas Police Force was founded with Inspector General John Pinder as the leader of 16 previously enslaved men, many of whom were former night watchmen. At the time, crime was non-existent on the outer islands, making New Providence the main focus of law and order. At the end of 1840, Inspector General John Pinder had 30 officers under his remit, including the ranks of Sergeants, Corporals, and Constables. These officers were trained, well-organised, and equipped with modern weapons for the current times. The establishment of The Bahamas Police Force marked a major turning point in Bahamian history for law enforcement, but it was far from perfect, which will be discussed in next week’s article.