Dr Darville feels ‘unfairly attacked’ on Kenise Symonette-Darville inquiry

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the husband of Kenise Symonette-Darville, the woman who died at the Princess Margaret Hospital earlier this year after complaining in a viral video about PMH’s treatment of her, has unfairly attacked him.

The Tribune reported on Friday that the Public Hospitals Authority’s report on the woman’s death found she was “acutely ill” and died “despite all the efforts by the clinical team, including nursing, physicians, and laboratory staff".

The report does not directly address the woman’s claim that PMH failed to order additional platelets for her in time.

The woman’s husband, Jerad Darville, said he is not satisfied with the report, calling it a narrative summary of what happened to his wife, not an investigation into how the staff treated her. He has called for Dr Darville to resign.

Speaking to The Tribune at the end of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) conference on Saturday, Dr Darville said: “First of all, I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to him and his family. I realise that the circumstances are very painful. And it's very difficult for me as minister to go into the details surrounding the entire case. One of the things that is so painful to me is that I believe that I am being attacked unfairly simply because, as minister, I don't have the capability to go into details as it relates to the circumstances surrounding the demise of his wife.”

Dr Darville said he couldn’t discuss the matter because it may be subject to legal action.

“As a physician who has practised medicine for just under 30 years, one of the things that is dear to my heart is first and foremost, to do no harm to anybody," he said. "When I believe that I am not living up to that expectation, it is best for me to exit the profession. And so, it's very painful for me when I am being attacked as being a cold and callous person, someone with the carriage of delivering health care for the country.”

He continued: “I cannot go into the parameters of the report. The report was written, and the investigation was done by the professionals of the Public Hospitals Authority. I stand by the professionals of the Public Hospitals Authority. And so, the detail of the report is not for me to go into. If it's a medical-legal issue, there's always the issue where lawyers will discuss the parameters of the report.”