Egg laying programme could lead to one precent reduction of Bahamas’ import bill

THE country could see a one percent decrease in the country’s import bill thanks to an egg laying programme.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will be established to invest in the programme will cause a one percent decrease, according to Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Clay Sweeting.

Although the percentage may seem small, he believes it is significant as the country spends $15m on egg consumption.

“Some people may not think one percent is a lot, but when the import bill percent is increasing every year, to decrease by one percent is a magnificent achievement,” he told party supporters over the weekend at PLP Headquarters in Freeport.

While The Bahamas produces only 700,000 eggs, it imports around 28 million eggs.

“So, this programme will alleviate that,” said Mr Sweeting. “Currently, we spend around $15m on egg consumption in this country. So, with this programme, we would... leave $15m in the country, and we will be eating our eggs which would be much more healthy for us.”

Mr Sweeting said 38 chicken houses will be constructed in the Family Islands, and six in New Providence.

A big portion of these will also come to Grand Bahama.

“These chicken houses are to create opportunities for everyone - that’s the idea of this programme (the Golden Yolk Programme), whether in Inagua, Eleuthera, Andros, Abaco, or GB - to ensure we create entrepreneurs and successful farmers.

“Our goals for MOA are simple to reduce import dependency, empower Bahamians, grow healthier produce and livestock, and establish a National Agriculture Policy that would provide a strategic road map and comprehensive framework for Food and Agricultural Development.

Mr Sweeting indicated there is high interest from Bahamians to invest in agriculture.

“When I took the helm, I said I hope to make agriculture sexy again. I think I have done this. So today, the number of calls, emails, and texts to invest in agriculture is amazing. Bahamians are calling to ask how they can be egg farmers, chicken farmers, or how they can invest in farming in any aspect,” he said.

Mr Sweeting said the ministry has supplied in the past budget cycle $1.1m in direct grants to fishing and farming companies, both start-ups and established businesses.

The ministry has also funded $500,000 for companies interested in agricultural technology.

He said in this upcoming budget, the ministry will also have grants available to the Small Business Development Centre.

“So, I am letting you know now, on July 1 we going to work along with SBDC to provide some grant funding to farmers and fishermen. So, GB knows before anyone else.”

He urged residents to get their business plans ready.

“Make sure your proposals are done properly because we have to ensure we have all our ducks in a row to ensure that when we provide this grant funding, you are able to access (funds) in fishing and agriculture sectors,” he said.

“So, GB, you know first. So, get your things in order. July 1, we are going to launch our next sustainable food grant, and we hope to continue this every year from now until we lose maybe 15 years or 20 years, something like that.

“But, we are providing a framework to support agriculture as well as mariculture, and a national policy will soon be developed to ensure whatever government is in power that there is a basic groundwork to implement to secure the agricultural industry for the foreseeable future,” he said.