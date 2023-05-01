UN urges The Bahamas not to detain asylum seekers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has urged The Bahamas not to detain asylum-seekers in custody and to find alternative ways of accommodating them.

This comes as the country saw “uncharacteristically high numbers” of irregular migrants and asylum-seekers in 2022, according to a national report the government drafted ahead of Wednesday’s United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) review of our human rights record.

“The 2022 reporting period showed uncharacteristically high numbers in the processing of irregular migrants and those requesting asylum,” the report said. "In keeping with protocols developed in consultation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 705 persons were screened, nine persons were interviewed and two were processed for refugee status in 2022."

"The government continues to take every effort to improve the efficiency of detention, interview and repatriation exercises, being guided by the 1951 Convention and its 1967 Protocol. The Refugee Administration Unit (RAU) has reaffirmed that all applications are considered by merit and each matter adjudicated on a case-by-case basis. The RAU has made alternative recommendations to asylum where protection may be warranted but the person does not meet the requisite criteria. The DOI continues to uphold its mandate and mission to regulate the movement of people across the borders of The Bahamas."

The UNHCR has urged The Bahamas to detain asylum-seekers and refugees only under “circumstances where it is necessary, reasonable, and proportionate to the legitimate purpose achieved and justified by international law.”

“As per international legal standards, if detained, asylum-seekers should be entitled to minimum procedural guarantees, including the possibility to contact and be contacted by UNHCR; and refugees should not be detained or otherwise punished for their unlawful entry or presence in the territory,” the UNHCR’s report said.

In 2021, seven asylum-seekers sued the government over their detention, including a mother separated from her young child for over a year.

The people had fled Cameroon over fear of persecution. They were kept at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre from May 2019 and were released in April, 2021.

They told reporters they were shocked by the "brutal and hostile" treatment they received and said they were traumatised by their experience.

Meanwhile, 4,748 people were repatriated in 2022, 2,831 in 2021, 964 in 2020, 2,663 in 2019 and 2,290 in 2018, according to the government’s report to the UNHRC.

“During the reporting period, the government spent an estimated $4,656,634 on repatriations, which includes payments for translations, flights, food, accommodations, supplies, etc.,” the report said.

Immigration Minister Keith Bell said on Friday that nearly $1m had been spent on repatriations this year.

“I would have signed in excess of 200 repatriation orders," he said. "As we speak, I know that there is an interception of some 54 irregular migrants out to sea right now. And that is something that we are investigating now to determine where a point of origin was and determine how are we going to deal with those persons who are now in custody as well as the smugglers more particularly."