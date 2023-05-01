Young woman dies in car crash on Balao Rd in Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG woman was killed in a traffic accident in Grand Bahama early Saturday morning.

Although police have not yet released the victim’s identity, the deceased is believed to be 23-year-old Ashanti Stuart, of Freeport.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Christopher Farquharson, the officer in charge of the Traffic Division, reported that sometime around 3.30am the police control room received a report of a traffic accident on Balao Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, he said they saw a grey Honda Civic that had collided with a concrete utility pole.

On closer inspection, officers observed a female trapped and unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services personnel and the Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The vehicle had overturned and was extensively damaged. The concrete utility police was also extensively damaged.

Fire officials had to use the Jaws of Life to extract the victim.

ASP Farquharson said EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead. The body was taken to the hospital.

When asked about the victim’s age, ASP Farquharson said the deceased appears to be between her 20s and 30s.

Asked if speed was a contributing factor, ASP Farquharson said investigations are still ongoing.

“We cannot say for sure whether speed was a factor in this matter, but we suspect that maybe,” he said.

ASP Farquharson appealed to motorists to pay attention to the speed limit and be cautious when driving on the road.