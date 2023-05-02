Bus driver charged with touching 11-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A BUS driver was granted bail after being accused of touching an 11-year-old girl’s private parts as she left his bus last week.

Stephen Darling, 59, was charged with indecent assault. He allegedly touched a young girl’s vagina on April 28.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, Darling was ordered to pay $6,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under this bail, he is expected to be fitted with an ankle monitor. He was warned not to interfere with any witness in this matter.

His trial is set for June 30.