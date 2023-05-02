Environment activists to press RCI on beach resort

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE public consultation process for Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Paradise Island Beach Club project will reopen next month, allowing people to hear how the cruise lines will address their concerns.

Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, confirmed yesterday that environmentalists would have the chance to press the cruise line about its plans separately.

Her comments came after environmentalists sent a letter with questions about RCI’s project to the DEPP.

The letter was signed by several environmentalists, including Joseph Darville, executive chairman of Save the Bays; Eric Carey, former executive director of the Bahamas National Trust; Sam Duncombe, executive director of reEarth; Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers; Casuarina McKinney, executive director of Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) and Gail Woon, president of Earthcare.

RCI’s initial DEPP consultation meeting took place on September 8, 2021, just eight days before that year’s general election, which resulted in a change of administration.

RCI recently said it aims to answer 120 questions sparked by its initial consultation in the next few weeks.

The letter from environmentalists said: “As Bahamian citizens and environmentalists, we are counting on you to fulfill your mandate to protect our nation’s precious natural resources and unique environment by demanding detailed answers from Royal Caribbean — in as transparent a manner as possible — regarding its plans and promises. From what the cruise line has revealed publicly, we fear that if the project receives your approval, the full transition and complete decimation of this small, fragile strip of Paradise Island will be inevitable and irreversible.”

Among the questions asked is whether RCI has mapped the coral reef on the north seabed of Paradise Island and proposed steps to mitigate damage during construction.

Questions also focused on how RCI intends to prevent “catastrophic erosion on its site”.

The letter requests details about the cruise line’s plans for waste treatment, noise pollution, emergency and life safety services, and evacuation.

Dr Neely-Murphy said yesterday: “RCI has been advised that the public consultation process will be reopened. As a part of that consultation process, all questions or concerns will be addressed as appropriate. They will also have 21 days after that event to provide questions to RCI for them to be answered.”